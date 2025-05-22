South Africa: Deputy Minister Condemns Alleged Rape of Trainee At Police Training Academy

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Steve Letsike, has condemned the alleged rape of a trainee by a police instructor at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Training Academy in Tshwane.

According to reports, the trainee was walking with her platoon to their sleeping quarters when the police captain, who is also an instructor, called her to his office.

Once inside, he allegedly locked the door and threatened her with a misconduct charge related to a previous incident in April, where the police captain accused the trainee of failing to salute him.

Letsike commended the swift action taken by SAPS in arresting and removing the accused officer, who was taken into custody following the incident, which allegedly occurred on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

"We welcome the swift action taken by [Police] Minister, Senzo Mchunu, in calling for the arrest and removal of the perpetrator from the SAPS institutions," Letsike said.

Letsike described the incident as a "despicable act of violence", emphasising that such abuse against any vulnerable member of community, particularly women, youth, and persons with disabilities, must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

"The perpetrator must be brought to book, and let it be a clear and resounding message that no one is above the law," the Deputy Minister said.

The Deputy Minister reiterated the department's call for the protection of vulnerable groups by all members of society, especially law enforcement agencies entrusted with safeguarding the public.

She joined voices with Mchunu in calling on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to expedite the investigation processes and ensure that internal disciplinary procedures are strictly followed.

She also urged the IPID to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served, and that internal processes are followed diligently.

The suspect made his second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's court last week Thursday.

The case against suspect was postponed to Friday, 23 May 2025, to allow IPID to conduct further investigation into other alleged sexual assault incidents against the police officer.