Somalia and Turkey Strengthen Media Cooperation With High-Level Delegation Visit to Ankara

22 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

ANKARA - Somalia and Turkey have officially launched a new media cooperation initiative as a high-level delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia arrived in Ankara on a working visit aimed at exchanging expertise and enhancing professional collaboration in media, communications, and combating disinformation.

The delegation is led by Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Abdirahman Yusuf Omar (Al-Adala), and includes Directors of Media from the Offices of the President, Prime Minister, Ministry of Information, and senior media advisors.

This official visit is part of a broader effort by both governments to strengthen bilateral relations through institutional media collaboration. Key objectives of the visit include:

  • Enhancing professional media capacity
  • Combating disinformation and fake news
  • Improving communication strategies during elections
  • Strengthening crisis management and public communication systems

The initiative reflects a growing strategic partnership in which media is seen as a pillar for good governance, civic engagement, and national development.

The Somali delegation conducted official visits to several key Turkish institutions, including:

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT)

Anadolu Agency (AA)

Havelsan, a leading defense and communication technology firm

At TRT and Anadolu, the delegation toured television studios, radio stations, and media archives. They received briefings on editorial workflows, crisis communication strategies, and digital media operations--particularly during election periods or national emergencies.

At Havelsan, the delegation was introduced to cutting-edge communication and defense technologies, showcasing Turkey's advancements in land, air, and maritime defense systems. The visit emphasized the role of modern communications in supporting national security, aligning with Turkey's continued defense cooperation with Somalia.

At Anadolu Agency, the delegation participated in a two-day training workshop focused on:

  • Preparing effective media strategies for elections
  • Managing public communication during crises
  • Countering fake news and information manipulation
  • Strengthening government-media relations

The training underscored the importance of credible media in shaping public trust and political stability in fragile democracies like Somalia.

The visit was hosted by Turkey's Directorate of Communications under the Office of the Presidency, which oversees state media coordination. The Somali delegation is also scheduled to visit other Turkish media institutions and government communications centers during their stay.

This visit comes at a time when Somalia and Turkey continue to deepen their long-standing partnership, which spans:

  • Military and defense cooperation
  • Economic and infrastructure development
  • Health and education support
  • Counter-terrorism and governance strengthening

The focus on media development is part of Somalia's broader state-building efforts, with Turkey playing a supportive role in institutional capacity-building and policy development.

The high-level visit, spearheaded by Deputy Minister Al-Adala, marks a significant milestone in media diplomacy between Somalia and Turkey. It signals both countries' commitment to building resilient, transparent, and modern media systems that can empower citizens, support national stability, and resist disinformation.

"In today's digital world, media is the most powerful tool through which governments can build trust and credibility with their people," noted one of the senior advisors on the trip.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.