Africa: Capacity-Building On the African Charter On Democracy, Elections and Governance (Acdeg) Concludes With Renewed Commitment From Member States

The African Union Commission (AUC), through its Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department (PAPS) and with the facilitation of the African Governance Architecture and the African Peace and Security Architecture (AGA-APSA) Secretariat, convened a capacity-building workshop on the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) on 22-23 May 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the technical capacities of Member States on the ACDEG and foster renewed political will to ratify, domesticate, implement, and report on the Charter.

Adopted in 2007 and entered into force in 2012, the ACDEG is a vital legal instrument that underscores Africa's collective commitment to upholding constitutional order, entrenching respect for human rights, and strengthening the rule of law beyond electoral democracy. It is a cornerstone of the AU's Agenda 2063, which envisions an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens.

To date, 46 Member States have signed the Charter, 39 have ratified it, yet only two State Parties have submitted their implementation reports. The workshop, which targeted the Member States that have not ratified, focused on five key outcomes:

Enhanced Understanding of the ACDEG: Participants explored the Charter's normative foundations to deepen comprehension of its provisions and clarify the ratification process.

Reaffirmation of Democratic Governance as a Pillar of Peace and Security: The discussions emphasized that democratic governance serves as the first line of defence against instability in Africa. They also highlighted the critical importance of linking the African Governance Architecture (AGA) and the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) at the Member State level.

Identification of Challenges and Solutions: Member States shared experiences and proposed practical solutions to overcome barriers to the ratification, domestication, and reporting on the ACDEG.

Harnessing complementarity: Discussions underscored that the Charter exists to strengthen and entrench a culture of democracy by acknowledging and supporting the legal and constitutional frameworks of Member States.

Reporting: Member States highlighted the need for simplified and synchronised reporting procedures and extended timeframes to avoid duplication and reduce the administrative costs of reporting.

The deliberations in Nairobi have generated renewed momentum, inspiring a shared vision among Member States to accelerate progress on the Charter. Participants expressed optimism that the outcomes of the meeting would lead to concrete actions, including increased ratification and timely submission of State Party reports.

The African Union remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting democracy, peace, security and development in line with Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and the Africa We Deserve.

For More Information Contact:

Ms. Makda Mikre Tessema, Senior, Democracy and Governance Expert, AGA-APSA Secretariat, Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, AUC, Makdam@africa-union.org .