Somalia's Danab Forces Seize Weapons, Kill Over 40 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Lower Juba Operation

22 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali elite forces from the Danab commando unit have seized a large cache of weapons from the militant group Al-Shabaab during a military operation in the Barjaale area of Lower Juba region, officials said Thursday.

The offensive, carried out in recent hours near the Afmadow district, resulted in the deaths of more than 40 Al-Shabaab fighters, including senior commanders, according to military sources. Several others were captured alive.

"The operation was successful. We killed over 40 Al-Shabaab militants and captured key operatives alive. Their weapons and defensive positions were destroyed," a senior military official told state media.

Images released by the Somali National Army show the bodies of slain fighters and the underground bunkers that were dismantled during the raid.

Military sources confirmed that the operation is ongoing, with Danab units actively pursuing fleeing Al-Shabaab elements in the region. Several strategic villages have reportedly been recaptured and are now under government control.

The assault in Lower Juba is part of a broader military campaign aimed at eliminating Al-Shabaab from its remaining strongholds.

Over the past 24 hours, Somali forces say they have killed more than 120 Al-Shabaab members in simultaneous operations across the Hiiraan, Lower Shabelle, and Lower Juba regions.

