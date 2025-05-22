Zimbabwe: NMBZ Generates Zwg396 Million in Three Months

NMBZ Holdings has posted a record performance after generating operating income of ZWG396 million during the just-ended quarter amid plans to create a strong regional footprint.

Presenting a trading update for the first quarter ended March 31 2025, NMBZ company secretary, Violet Mutandwa, said the just-ended period recorded sound results.

"The group started the year strongly, generating operating income of ZWG 396 million for the three months ended 31 March 2025. Fee and commission income contributed 64% of the total income, mainly generated on the bank's digital platforms. Net interest income amounted to ZWG 141 million," said.

The group recorded a profit after tax figure of ZWG 56 million, reflecting a positive start to the year. Total assets amounted to ZWG 7,5 billion, an increase of 5% from 31 December 2024 on the back of plans by the management to focus on prudent lending practices and careful loan book management while pursuing growth in lending.

The financial services provider continues to focus on mobilising external lines of credit in order to fuel productive-sector lending and is expecting to finalise raising funding in excess of US$70 million in the near term.

As the group continues on its digital drive, there are a number of projects in the pipeline aimed at enhancing transactional platforms and elevating customer experience. To this end, the Bank is set to launch an enhanced mobile banking application for both corporate and individual customers in the coming quarter.

In line with its strategic thrust, all the Group's subsidiaries continue on a growth trajectory, with the fintech subsidiary, XPlug Solutions, embarking on multiple projects relating to the implementation of fintech operating systems, Robotic Process Automation (RPA).