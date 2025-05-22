Mauritius: HRDC Rewards Winners of the National Essay Competition 2024

The top five winners of the National Essay Competition 2024, organised by the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource were rewarded, this afternoon, during a prize-giving ceremony held at the World Hindi Secretariat in Phoenix.

The competition formed part of activities marking the HRDC's 20th anniversary and was open to Grade 12 and Grade 13 students from both public and private secondary schools across the country. A total of 107 students from 39 schools submitted entries.

Prizes comprising shields and cash awards were offered to the winners. Haadiya Zaarah Ebrahim Saib of Loreto College Quatre Bornes bagged the first prize of Rs 25,000; Ganeshka Nehenny of Pamplemousses State Secondary School won the second prize of Rs 15,000. Muhammad Umair Kissondoyal of Aleemiah College Boys claimed the third prize of Rs 10,000; and Ruben Veeramalay of Imperial College, and Brandon Pierre of Bhujoharry College Rose Belle each received Rs 5,000 for fourth and fifth prizes respectively. All participants and their schools received certificates of participation in recognition of their efforts.

Present at the ceremony were the Chairperson of the HRDC, Mr Bhooyasheel Akshay Seedoyal; the Officer-in-Charge of the HRDC, Mr Muhammad Usman Rawoo; along with other personalities.

In his address Mr Seedoyal reaffirmed the HRDC's strong commitment to advancing human resource development in Mauritius, highlighting the Essay Competition as a pivotal initiative to nurture lifelong learning and civic engagement. He praised the participants' essays for being grounded in reality and rich in insights capable of informing future policies and strategies, emphasising that such platforms empower youth to view themselves as active contributors to the nation's progress.

Congratulating the winners for their clarity, originality, and relevance, Mr Seedoyal acknowledged the competition's vital role in redefining skills, repurposing and promoting human capital. He extended sincere thanks to educators, parents, and the HRDC staff for their unwavering support, and expressed confidence in Government's vision to cultivate a new generation of leaders dedicated to Mauritius's socio-economic advancement.

For his part Mr Rawoo recalled HRDC's continued efforts to foster a culture of skill development and forward thinking among young people, stating that the competition is one such initiative. He reaffirmed the HRDC's commitment to creating opportunities for youth to express themselves, grow their talents, and contribute to building a resilient, skill-driven economy.

Addressing the participants, he commended their essays for demonstrating not only exceptional writing skills but also a genuine understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing cultures, which he described as crucial to shaping a resilient and skill-ready society.