Zimbabwe: Makate High Flyers Leaves for Cosana Tournament

Murehwa-based Makate High Flyers on Monday left the country for Namibia, where they will represent Zimbabwe at the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Association (COSANA) tournament, which kicks off, Thursday.

Makate will be representing the country together with defending Premier Netball League champions ZDF Queens.

The inaugural regional netball club tournament will run for five days with clubs from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and the host nation, Namibia.

Makate were drawn in group A with Namibia Correctional Services and Wanderers Queens, Lesotho's Royal Flames, Mauneng Queens and Jwaneng Queens from Botswana.

ZDF Queens will be battling in group B with Botswana Defence Force team, Lesotho Correctional Services, the Navy Army team and Mighty Gunners from Namibia.

Speaking ahead of their departure, Makate High Flyers captain Felistus Murigwa said the team is targeting to attain a good position.

"We are looking forward to this tournament, we believe we are ready to showcase our talent.

"Our target is very simple, we want to bring back home a medal, so one way or the other we have to attain a podium finish," she said.

Makate High Flyers is marking its debut in the Premier Netball League after gaining promotion from the Division One League last year.