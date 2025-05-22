Zimbabwe: Makate High Flyers Leaves for Cosana Tournament

21 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Murehwa-based Makate High Flyers on Monday left the country for Namibia, where they will represent Zimbabwe at the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Association (COSANA) tournament, which kicks off, Thursday.

Makate will be representing the country together with defending Premier Netball League champions ZDF Queens.

The inaugural regional netball club tournament will run for five days with clubs from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and the host nation, Namibia.

Makate were drawn in group A with Namibia Correctional Services and Wanderers Queens, Lesotho's Royal Flames, Mauneng Queens and Jwaneng Queens from Botswana.

ZDF Queens will be battling in group B with Botswana Defence Force team, Lesotho Correctional Services, the Navy Army team and Mighty Gunners from Namibia.

Speaking ahead of their departure, Makate High Flyers captain Felistus Murigwa said the team is targeting to attain a good position.

"We are looking forward to this tournament, we believe we are ready to showcase our talent.

"Our target is very simple, we want to bring back home a medal, so one way or the other we have to attain a podium finish," she said.

Makate High Flyers is marking its debut in the Premier Netball League after gaining promotion from the Division One League last year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.