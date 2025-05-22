Knowledge Event 1 - 'Leveraging Africa's Capital for Development Amidst Increased Economic Challenges'

announcement

What: Knowledge Event 1: Leveraging Africa's domestic capital potential for Development

Who: African Development Bank Group, Regional Member Countries, financial institutions, development partners

When: Thursday, 29 May 2025, 10:00 - 12:00 GMT

Where: Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, and online

During its 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, the African Development Bank Group will host a discussion panel to discuss ways to leverage Africa's domestic capital potential amid increasing economic challenges.

The event will provide Bank governors and other participants an opportunity to reflect on development financing frameworks and explore innovative approaches to mobilize domestic capital sustainably. Most importantly, this forum aims to prepare African countries to better leverage their capital for development while providing a platform for peer-to-peer learning among Regional Member Countries.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group and chair of the Board of Directors, will deliver opening remarks to set the stage for this gathering of high-level representatives from African financial institutions, stock exchanges, development banks, international ratings agencies, and government ministries.

The two-hour program is expected to feature two expert panels with speakers including Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President of Afreximbank, Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy in Botswana, Yann Le Pallec, President of S&P Global Ratings, and Tony O. Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa Group. African Development Bank Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Hassatou N'sele, will moderate the panels.

