Malawi: Heforshe Campaign Tackles 'Sex for Fish' Abuse Malawi's Lakeshore Communities

Lilongwe — Women in fishing communities in Malawi's lakeshore districts of Nkhotakota and Mangochi are frequently targets of sexual exploitation for fish, a practice commonly known as 'sex for fish.' A recent report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has unearthed disturbing accounts of women being coerced into transactional sex to access fish from male boat owners, exposing a widespread violation of their rights.

The MHRC inquiry, which focused on fishing hubs along Lake Malawi, reveals how deeply entrenched the practice is, with minimal intervention from authorities to address the systemic abuse. According to the report, the lack of targeted policies and enforcement mechanisms within fishing communities has created an environment where women are vulnerable to sexual exploitation and left without recourse when faced with unwanted pregnancies or abuse.

"The women are often left to shoulder the burden alone, while the men deny responsibility for the pregnancies or disappear altogether," reads part of the report. "There is a need for coordinated efforts to end these abuses and protect women who are vital players in the fish trade."

One of the women who shared her story is 42-year-old Joyce Issa, a seasoned fish trader from Mangochi. Having been in the business for over 15 years, Joyce recounts how she was coerced into sex several times just to be able to purchase fish.

"There were times when the only way to buy fish was by giving in to their demands," Joyce told IPS. "It was humiliating, but the pressure to feed my family and keep my business running left me with no choice."

Issa adds that scarcity of fish has worsened the situation, as competition among traders grows. "Business is much slower than in previous years. Fish is difficult to come by, and when it is available, the prices are high--and for women, the price often includes sex," she explained.

However, she acknowledged that the situation has seen some slight improvements recently, particularly due to the efforts of the HeForShe campaign--a global solidarity movement for gender equality that has begun to gain ground in the region.

"The HeForShe initiative has helped in reducing some of these abuses. Now we can report cases, and there are people who will follow up," Joyce added.

Authorities Respond

Laston Chikopa, the Assistant Gender Officer for Mangochi district, confirms that "sex for fish" is a well-known and persistent issue in the area. He says their office is working closely with local fishermen and community members to encourage reporting and protect women involved in the trade.

"In Mangochi alone, we receive over 15 cases annually of women being denied access to fish because they refused to engage in sexual acts with the fishermen," Chikopa said. "These figures are likely just the tip of the iceberg since many cases go unreported due to fear of retaliation or stigma.

To combat the problem, the district gender office has introduced confidential reporting mechanisms, including two toll-free numbers--116 and 5600--that victims can use to report abuse or discrimination.

"These lines allow victims to share their experiences discreetly, and we work with law enforcement and other stakeholders to ensure justice is served," Chikopa emphasized.

MHRC to Monitor Action

The MHRC report highlights the problem and proposes concrete steps forward. The Commission plans to engage relevant authorities, including the Malawi Police Service, to investigate the findings and take immediate action against the perpetrators.

"After three months, we will review how well the relevant authorities have responded to the inquiry," the Commission's report states. "If there's no visible progress, we will escalate the matter to ensure accountability."

The MHRC also recommends that the government and its partners develop gender-sensitive policies that specifically address the vulnerabilities of women in fishing communities. These include the creation of women-led fishing cooperatives, alternative economic opportunities, and public awareness campaigns that denounce gender-based exploitation.

A Broader Issue

The "sex for fish" phenomenon is not unique to Malawi. Similar cases have been reported across various parts of sub-Saharan Africa, especially around major lakes where fishing is a dominant economic activity. However, Malawi's case underscores the urgency of addressing the structural imbalances that leave women at the mercy of more powerful men in resource-dependent communities.

"This is about power and survival," said a local gender rights activist in Mangochi, who asked to remain anonymous. "When women lack bargaining power and the state fails to protect them, these abuses become normalized."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The activist called on the government to ensure that policies are not just written but also enforced. "We need more women in leadership roles within these communities, and we need the law to work for them."

Hope Amid Hardship

Despite the grim realities, stories like Issa's offer a glimmer of hope. Women are increasingly speaking out, and initiatives like HeForShe are beginning to create safe spaces for dialogue and action. With increased public attention and stronger institutional backing, there is growing momentum to dismantle the system that has for too long exploited the vulnerability of women in Malawi's fishing communities.

But as the MHRC emphasized, real change will require sustained commitment--from local leaders, law enforcement, policymakers, and the communities themselves. Only then can the women of the lakeshore truly reclaim their dignity and safety.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau