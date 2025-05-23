Rwanda: How DNA Tech Is Revealing Akagera's Hidden Wildlife

Scientists and conservationists are harnessing advanced DNA technology, known as environmental DNA (eDNA), to deepen understanding of the wildlife and ecosystems within Akagera National Park--without the need for direct animal observation or contact.

This innovative approach aims to enhance conservation efforts across Rwanda's renowned park.

eDNA consists of tiny fragments of genetic material animals leave behind in their environment--such as feces, urine, saliva, or skin cells. These traces can be collected from soil, water, or fecal samples, providing a non-invasive means of studying biodiversity.

In Akagera, eDNA is being used to identify which species inhabit different park regions, understand species interactions, detect early signs of environmental stress, and generate comprehensive ecological maps of the entire park ecosystem.

Park staff and scientists gather environmental samples and analyze the DNA in laboratories. The results reveal which species are present, their relationships, and potential interactions--such as predator-prey dynamics or habitat sharing.

This data enables the construction of ecological "networks," visual representations of how different organisms are connected within the ecosystem.

This technology is pivotal in assessing biodiversity and ecosystem integrity, helping establish detailed inventories from microbes and plants to large mammals. Its less invasive nature minimizes disturbance to wildlife and provides a richer understanding of ecosystem functions.

These insights are vital for evaluating ecosystem health, identifying vulnerabilities, and informing more holistic conservation strategies that transcend simple species counts.

Jean-Paul Karinganire, Funding and Reporting Manager at Akagera Park, emphasizes the importance: "For us, MENA isn't just about cutting-edge science--it's about conserving one of the world's most remarkable natural treasures. By understanding these intricate connections, we are able to make smarter decisions to protect Rwanda's biodiversity for future generations."

The technology offers a clearer, more detailed picture of the park's health and allows early identification of potential problems, preventing animal losses and habitat degradation.

This initiative, called Molecular Ecological Network Analysis (MENA), is supported by African Parks--the organisation managing Akagera--and aims to explore the complex relationships between species through eDNA analysis.

Jordana Meyer Morgan, the eDNA Special Project Manager at African Parks, explains: "Fragments of DNA, shed constantly by animals in their environment, are captured from soil, water, and fecal samples. These DNA barcodes--much like grocery store barcodes--reveal the rich diversity of life in places like Akagera, including elusive species that are difficult to observe directly."

She highlights that beyond species detection, the technology constructs "ecological networks," which visualize the hidden structure and dynamics within ecosystems.

Comparing networks from healthy and stressed environments helps conservationists identify disruptions and develop targeted restoration strategies.

She adds: "Understanding these invisible threads of ecological relationships is crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems. With eDNA analysis, we begin to unravel the web of life, from microbes to megafauna--revealing how interconnected and dependent everything in the ecosystem truly is."

Over 7,775 samples collected across five African parks

Over 160 park staff, volunteers, and local researchers have been trained in eDNA sampling and analysis techniques. In the past year alone, they have collected more than 7,775 fecal, soil, and water samples from diverse habitats within five parks across five countries.

These parks include Akagera in Rwanda, Iona National Park in Angola, Odzala-Kokoua in the Republic of Congo, Zakouma in Chad, and Kafue in Zambia.

Each sample contains genetic information encapsulating the species that have passed through, providing vital data to refine conservation strategies and bolster long-term protection of Africa's unique biodiversity.

By integrating science with management, this initiative aims to empower rangers, ecologists, and policymakers to actively monitor and safeguard wildlife for generations to come. Through unprecedented insights into species interactions and ecosystem dynamics, scientists are paving the way for smarter, more effective conservation practices--ensuring that the web of life in Akagera and beyond remains resilient and vibrant.