Zimbabwe: Chivayo Gifts Veteran Journalist Barwe $100k and Brand-New Land Cruiser

22 May 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted veteran journalist Rueben Barwe with a brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series and US$100 000 in cash.

In a post on social media platform X, Chivayo said the gesture is a token of gratitude for Barwe's years of service in the media industry.

"You have seen and reported on Zimbabwe's history, delivering each day's news and current affairs like a professional," Chivayo said.

He added that Barwe has kept the nation informed and inspired for a better tomorrow through every twist and turn of the country's journey.

"You have remained loyal, diligent, and dedicated to your craft, delivering news accurately with an unmistakable pride in being Zimbabwean," Chivayo said.

He said throughout his career, Barwe has faced numerous challenges including criticism and threats and he transformed his journey from being a junior news reporter to a celebrated chief correspondent.

"You have shown unmatched patriotism, carrying Zimbabwe's story both locally and across borders," he said.

Chivayo reminisced about watching Barwe in the 80s on a black-and-white screen, eagerly waiting for the moment he signed off on ZBC TV News.

"You gained so much fame for your unique style of reporting in communities," he said, adding that everyone in the community would imitate the catchy style of his sign-off: 'Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrueben Barwee.'

Barwe is a veteran journalist who has worked for State broadcaster ZBC as chief correspondent and diplomatic correspondent and has widely travelled around the globe.

