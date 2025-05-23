Zimbabwe: Radisson Breaks Ground On First Hotel in Zim in Partnership With WestProp Holdings

Global hotel giant Radisson has announced its entry into Zimbabwe, breaking ground on a new luxury hotel in Harare in partnership with local developer WestProp Holdings.

The move marks Radisson's first footprint in Zimbabwe as the country pushes to attract foreign investment amid ongoing economic reforms.

The development is being hailed as a symbol of international confidence in the country's investment climate and a boost to economic and infrastructural growth.

"We are proud to launch the first Radisson Hotel in Zimbabwe. This initiative not only enhances our African portfolio, but creates employment and stimulates the local economy. Zimbabwe was one of the few countries on the continent where Radisson was not yet present, today, that changes.

"We salute the government for fostering a transparent, stable, and investment-friendly environment. These are the fundamentals required for progress, and Zimbabwe is demonstrating them clearly," said Mr Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president for Development at Radisson Hotel Group.

Set within the upscale Millennium Heights development in Borrowdale West, the hotel is expected to offer a world-class experience to local and international guests boosting tourism and hospitality services in the capital.

WestProp Holdings Chief Executive Officer Mr Ken Sharpe said the project sets a new standard in construction and real estate in Zimbabwe.

"This Radisson project is a milestone. We are raising the bar in Zimbabwe's construction and development space. It is a powerful demonstration of what is possible when international expertise meets local ambition," he said.

The ceremony was also attended by senior government officials, including Minister of State for Harare Province, Charles Tavengwa and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, who described the investment as a sign of the country's transformation efforts bearing fruit.

"This is indeed a momentous occasion, not only for WestProp but for Zimbabwe at large. It is a testament to our collective ambition to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy. From an undeveloped site just a few years ago to today, with multiple blocks completed and now this world-class hotel, we are witnessing real, impactful progress. The arrival of a globally respected brand like Radisson signals to the world that Zimbabwe is open for business," said Garwe.