Nigeria: Kuku Health Post Plagued By Absence of Essential Services

blog

Every week, dozens of women walk long distances to the Kuku Health Post in Kano State, only to leave without the services they desperately need. No antenatal care, no family planning, and no female staff to attend to their need for privacy.

Kuku Health Post serves a population of over 2,000 people and is in the remote settlement of Unguwar Mahauta in Ghari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

It serves eight surrounding communities, including Agalawa, Unguwar Mahauta, Kuku Cikin Gari, Rigar Kwari, Dagiri, Ka Tsalle, Unguwar Liman, and Dunga. Despite its reach, the facility only offers routine immunisation services.

The minimum standard for a health post requires that it should offer basic post-natal services, family planning, and malaria treatment, among other basic services, to a settlement of at most 500 people - none of which the health post meets.

With no female staff to provide antenatal care and family planning services, women must travel for over 20 kilometres to Shuwaki Primary Healthcare (PHC) Centre for these services. Poor roads, high transport costs, and lack of essential drugs further hinder access. On average, 30 women visit weekly for immunisation, but most are referred to other facilities.

"When I was pregnant, I had to travel far for antenatal care. Each visit cost me ₦ 1,000. I eventually gave birth at home. The government should help us with someone who can at least offer antenatal and postnatal services here," Hindatu, from Hayin Gabas, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furairah, a mother from Mahauta, echoed similar concerns: "We only use the health post for malaria treatment, especially for our children. Most women give birth at home; we only rush to Shuwaki PHC on a motorcycle if there's a complication."

Abdulbaqi Abdu Gambo, the officer-in-charge of the health post, stated that, "I am the only staff here, and I am a temporary worker. There is no female staff, no cleaner, and no drugs. If patients need injections, they return the next day. Sometimes, I just write prescriptions.

"Our roof leaks during the rainy season, and termites have eaten through parts of it. We store everything in one cupboard to protect it."

Kuku health post's condition reflects broader systemic gaps highlighted in the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026), which emphasises equitable, accessible, and quality care under its second pillar. Communities like Mahauta must be prioritised to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

Therefore, stakeholders must:

Upgrade the facility infrastructure.

Hire permanent and female health workers.

Include Kuku health post as a BHCPF focal facility.

Extend maternal health services to this underserved community.

"We are not asking for too much," Hindatu said. "We just want a place where our babies and pregnancies are safe."