Zimbabwe: Wicknell Chivayo Flaunts His Wealth Again, Offers Veteran Broadcaster 2025 Land Cruiser, U.S.$100,000 Cash

Wicknell Chivayo, a figure often embroiled in controversy and dubbed Zimbabwe's "tenderpreneur," has once more made headlines with his latest act of largesse.

This Thursday, the businessman presented veteran Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) journalist Reuben Barwe with a brand-new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series, accompanied by a hefty US$100,000 in cash.

Chivayo, whose sources of income have come under scrutiny, appears to have a price for anyone in the country at the moment.

Critics have questioned why the businessman's heart is not moved by Zimbabwe's crumbling public healthcare system, where many expect him to seed more resources to save lives.

In response, Chivayo asserted that he does as he pleases with his own money, and no one should dictate how he spends it.

On Thursday morning, Chivayo took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his generosity towards Barwe, who has dedicated over 30 years to ZBC.

"In recognition of the decades of your professional and loyal dedication to the national broadcaster and in honour of your patriotism, your excellence and resolute service as one of Zimbabwe's finest journalists and news reporters, a big congratulations to you Mr Reuben Barwe.

"Please go and see Farai at FARAMATSI Motors, Club Chambers Showroom, corner 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue -- your brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 series is ready for collection and fully paid for," Chivayo wrote on X.

Alongside the vehicle, Chivayo also gifted Barwe US$100,000 in cash, describing it as a token to help him stay afloat -- a pocket money gesture in the rough waters of Zimbabwe's economic climate.

"To keep you afloat, a small token of US$100,000 in cash pocket money is also ready for collection from my lawyer Mr Sikhumbuzo Mpofu at Munangati and Associates at your earliest convenience," he added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was once asked to clarify Chivayo's activities but chose instead to describe the businessman as a "genuine philanthropist," asserting that he could not dictate how Chivayo utilises his wealth.

However, earlier this year, without mentioning Chivayo by name, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga described certain individuals as "zvigananda"--a Shona term meaning people who loot State resources shamelessly and then retreat into the shadows.