Kenya: U.S.-Based Charity Honours Sonko's Humanitarian Efforts

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been recognized for his unwavering dedication to supporting disadvantaged communities throughout Kenya.

Margaret Heighton, the President and founder of the US-based charity No End to Love, conferred Sonko the honour on Thursday during a ceremony held at Sonko's offices in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Margaret Heighton, accompanied by her husband and organization co-founder Dave Heighton, praised Sonko's extensive philanthropic work, particularly through the Sonko Rescue Team.

The team has played a key role in delivering vital services such as healthcare, education, and emergency assistance to vulnerable families and children.

"They acknowledged my commitment and urged me to persist in my mission of helping those in need," Sonko noted in a social media update after the event.

He also quoted Margaret Heighton describing him as "a role model to Kenya and an inspiration to many for his compassion."

Humanitarian outreach

Though no longer in political office, Sonko continues to be an active force in humanitarian outreach.

His mobile rescue operations and emergency support services have drawn widespread acclaim, both locally and abroad, for their swift response in times of crisis.

Among the distinguished guests at the award ceremony was Ambassador Dominic Obadiah, Founder and President of Civility Voice Diplomats (CVD) and an internationally recognized advocate for peace and civility.

Obadiah, who has championed humanitarian efforts across Africa, applauded Sonko's work in fostering peace and uplifting struggling communities.

Manduku McKay Daudi, a project assistant with CVD, also attended the event and lauded Sonko's enduring commitment to humanitarian service.

In his acceptance speech, Sonko expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition and reiterated his resolve to continue serving the needy.

"This recognition renews my determination to press on with this work. The journey of compassion is far from over," he said.

The latest accolade adds to a growing list of awards acknowledging Sonko's charitable work.