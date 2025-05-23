South Africa: Gauteng to Face Water Cuts Amid Maintenance - South African News Briefs - May 23, 2025

Pexels
23 May 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Gauteng Braces for Water Cuts as Rand Water Begins Winter Maintenance

Residents in Gauteng should prepare for reduced water supply as Rand Water conducts planned winter maintenance across multiple municipalities, reports EWN. The maintenance will occur at various times and locations across multiple municipalities, affecting pumping capacity at the Eikenhof, Palmiet, Mapleton, and Zwartkopjes plants. This will affect water availability in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and parts of Rand West, Mogale City, Madibeng, Rustenburg, and Emfuleni. Customers are reminded to implement suitable contingency measures.

Sentencing Looms for Joshlin Smith Human Trafficking Convicts

Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn, convicted of human trafficking, are expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town ahead of sentencing procedures, reports SABC News. The court found that the State had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that six-year-old Joshlin Smith was kidnapped and trafficked by her mother, Kelly Smith, and her two co-accused in exchange for payment or the promise of payment. The State plans to present expert evidence on human trafficking and victim impact statements during sentencing procedures. Joshlin went missing from her Middlepos home in Saldanha Bay on February 19 last year.

Cold Front Passes, Warmer Temperatures on the Horizon

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that the recent cold front affecting much of the country has passed, reports EWN. Temperatures are expected to improve, with cool to warm conditions forecast for the northern regions, including Limpopo and Mpumalanga. However, extreme cold may persist in parts of the Northern Cape. Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said that fine weather is anticipated nationwide, with cool conditions in the east and warmer temperatures in the northern low-lying areas.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.