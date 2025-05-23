Egypt: Cabinet Reviews Details of High-Speed Electric Train Project

The Cabinet's Media Center published a video on its official social media platforms highlighting the first line of the high-speed electric train project, describing it as qualitative leap in the green transportation system and new artery for development.

The project is part of the State's vision to build a modern and safe transportation system that aligns with global developments in sustainable transportation, especially in light of the significant boom Egypt has witnessed in the transportation sector in recent years, following the launch of a number of major projects aimed at developing infrastructure and enhancing environmental and economic sustainability.

All efforts are meant to contribute to improving citizens' quality of life, reducing traffic congestion and providing environmentally friendly transportation.

In the video, the director of the high-speed train project explained that the project consists of three main phases, saying that the first phase begins from Ain Sokhna Port, passing through Cairo and Alexandria and ends in Mersa Matrouh Governorate, with a length of 660 km.

He said the second phase of the high-speed electric train starts from October Gardens and heads south to Aswan and Abu Simbel Governorates.

The third phase of the train starts from Qena and heads east to the Red Sea, passing through Safaga and Hurghada, added the project's manager.

The project consists of 60 stations, with a total length of 2,000 km and includes three types of trains: the Velaro high-speed train, the Desiro train and the Vectron freight train, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The video indicated that all construction work on the first line's stations has been completed, while current work focuses on final finishing touches, bridge construction, and the installation of train tracks.

The project's manager explained that the station locations were carefully selected to complement existing transportation lines, contributing to enhancing the network's efficiency and serving a wide range of citizens.

He pointed out that the needs of people with disabilities have been taken into account in the designs, thus incorporating technological solutions to facilitate their access to departure halls, ticket offices, and platforms. The departure halls have also been separated from the arrival halls to ensure ease of movement within the stations, said the manager.

Regarding maintenance work, the video showed that the project includes six maintenance centers, distributed along the Green Line (which includes the Administrative Capital - Borg El Arab - Mersa Matrouh) and the Blue Line (which includes Qena - Abu Simbel - Aswan), in addition to two main workshops in October and Qena, to provide integrated train maintenance services.