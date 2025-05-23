Egypt: Sisi Welcomes Cooperation Between Energy Giant Shell, Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi welcomed on Thursday 22/5/2025 the existing cooperation between global energy giant Shell and Egypt, praising the company's partnership with the Egyptian petroleum sector.

Sisi made the remarks during his meeting with Shell CEO Wael Sawan in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, and Dalia el Gabry, Chairperson and CEO of Shell Egypt.

Shell's CEO expressed his appreciation for the President's continued support of the partnership, reaffirming the company's commitment to its strategic cooperation with Egypt's oil and gas sector, said Presidential Spokesman Mohamed el Shennawi.

The meeting discussed ways to bolster existing cooperation with President Sisi emphasizing Egypt's efforts to enhance the investment climate and overcome challenges facing investors.

He underlined Egypt's commitment to honoring its financial obligations to partners, a step aimed at reinforcing mutual trust.

Sisi underlined the importance of intensifying exploration and development activities by Shell company in its concession areas to increase production rates and unlock the full potential of Egypt's oil and gas sector for the benefit of both sides.

The spokesman said Shell CEO reiterated the company's keenness to continue cooperation with Egypt and explore further opportunities in the promising energy sector, commending the Egyptian government's efforts to remove hurdles facing investors.