Zimbabwe: Fake Anti-Corruption Officer Arrested in U.S.$5,000 Extortion Scam

22 May 2025
263Chat (Harare)

A man claiming to be a police and anti-corruption official has been arrested in Zimbabwe after allegedly attempting to extort thousands of dollars from a local housing trust executive, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said in a joint statement.

Edmond Nzombe, 50, who presented himself as a representative of the Southern Africa Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation (SARACO), was taken into custody following a sting operation conducted by ZRP and ZACC.

In a statement, Nzombe is said to have approached Martha Mutamburi of Mikando Housing Development Trust in October 2024 and falsely identified himself as both a ZRP officer and an anti-corruption agent.

"He offered to assist the complainant in a housing stands repossession case claiming he was working with officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. The suspect demanded USD 5000.00 but was given USD 1,000.00," the statement read

Nzombe's scheme unraveled in May 2025 when he allegedly returned to solicit more money from the same complainant and the request triggered a coordinated sting operation.

"A joint sting operation was then conducted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, leading to the suspect's arrest after he received USD 200.00 from the complainant," the statement added.

The arrest comes amid increased scrutiny on fraudulent individuals exploiting Zimbabwe's anti-corruption structures for personal gain.

ZACC and ZRP urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals posing as law enforcement or anti-corruption officials.

