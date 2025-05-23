Ethiopia: Aligning Dev't With Green Legacy Initiative Imperative to Balance Nature - Panelists

Addis Ababa, — Panelists have emphasized the importance of balancing nature with development, aligning it with the Green Legacy Initiative as a significant solution.

The 24th International Day for Biodiversity was celebrated in Addis Ababa with a panel discussion on "Harmony with nature and sustainable development" with the emphasis of the importance of indigenous knowledge in protecting biodiversity and natural resources.

The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute Director General Karta Kaske emphasized the role the Green Legacy Initiative in protecting biodiversity and conserving natural resources.

"The ideas we exchanged will contribute to our nation's ongoing efforts to align our policies, strategies, and development initiatives with the natural world, aiming for a type of progress that coexists with nature through the involvement of our citizens," the Director General stressed.

Utmost priority is given to protect natural resources to support a healthy environment and secure food, Karta said, adding that achieving sustainable development needs effort from the government, development partners and the community.

"Particularly over the last seven years, a decisive position has taken by the government, citing the Green Legacy Initiative, launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Karta added that the development of natural resources will be inclusive and participatory, engaging all segments of the society.

The draft proclamation on payments for ecosystem services motivates individuals and organizations to protect natural resources, preserving biodiversity for people's well-being and the planet's survival.

The Green Legacy Initiative that Ethiopia is implementing alongside its development efforts shows that it is possible to integrate development efforts with the environment and biodiversity, Namukolo Covic, Director General's Representative to CGIAR Ethiopia emphasized.

She added that if any development does not focus on the protection and conservation of natural resources, the end result can be disastrous.

"I want to repeat the theme 'harmony with nature and sustainable development', very aligned to what Ethiopia has taken on as the green legacy development; without harmony with nature and conserving our biodiversity, a green legacy development is simply not possible; because the resources to feed into that green legacy development would come from the biodiversity that we have, "

She added that "By 2030 Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute will be a center of excellence in biodiversity conservation and sustainable use in Africa. But thank you again for going beyond Ethiopia and including Africa in your vision."

According to her, it is commendable to have African biodiversity resources in view, as it could lead to a vision for the continent's green legacy development given Africa's rich biodiversity and need for development.

"So can we develop by taking with us our biodiversity and not lose it like the rest of the world. If our economic development can harness the biodiversity richness that we have in Ethiopia, the biodiversity richness that we have on this continent, the possibilities for us are then many, "she elaborated.

In areas where modern medicine is scarce, people turn to nature and biodiversity for healing.

The panelists stressed the need to protect and register Ethiopia's indigenous knowledge.

Without proper policies and actions, the survival of the next generation is at risk.

They also stressed that humans must reciprocate with the environment, preserving resources for future generations.