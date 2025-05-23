Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Rekindles Historic Tanzania Ties

Dar es Salaam - NAMIBIAN president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is in Tanzania for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening political, economic, cultural and historical ties between the countries.

The Namibian head of state landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport earlier this week and was received by minister of foreign affairs and East African cooperation Mohamed Kombo.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was later received by president Samia Hassan at State House in Dar es Salaam, where the two leaders held bilateral talks.

Speaking shortly after their meeting, Hassan narrated their related journey to presidency, which started in 1995 when they met in Beijing to champion women's rights.

Elaborating, she said they once again met in The Netherlands, when they were ministers of tourism, and when both became vice presidents of their countries. Currently, both are the chairpersons of their country's ruling party and heads of state.

Hassan said Nandi-Ndaitwah's visit would improve economic relations, citing that trade between the two countries currently stands at TZS20 billion (N$132 million) in 2023 - up from TZS17 billion (N$112.2 million) in 2019.

Hassan invited traders and investors to exploit business opportunities in Tanzania and Namibia.

"For example, focusing on livestock, fishing and tourism, these are the areas Tanzanians and Namibians can work together on and advance. Namibia is renowned for exporting meat and Tanzania can learn from this," she said.

Hassan cited gas and oil exploration and the blue economy as focus areas.

Hassan said culture is another aspect the two countries should exploit, including teaching Kiswahili in Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Tanzania would always be honoured for its support of other African countries' liberation struggle.

She was expected to visit the African Liberation Heritage Centre and the University of Dar es Salaam.

Her visit to the university is a symbolic gesture acknowledging Tanzania's historic contribution to Africa's liberation struggles and reinforcing ongoing educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

While at the university, Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to deliver a landmark public lecture, titled 'Inspiring Women to Break Barriers in Leadership Positions, a Personal Experience'.

The lecture will offer an incisive reflection on Africa's developmental priorities, the importance of inclusive governance and the power of visionary leadership.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is visiting Tanzania for the first time since she was sworn in as Namibia's head of state on 21 March.

Tanzania and Namibia cherish the long-standing diplomatic and friendly relations that have remained intact for decades.

The visit is expected to elevate those ties and explore new opportunities for mutual economic collaboration.

