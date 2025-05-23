Nigeria: Police Arrest Journalist Who Exposed 'Smear Campaign' Against Natasha

A journalist and media activist, Maazi Obinna Oparaku Akuwudike, has been arrested in a late-night operation reportedly ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Obinna was taken into custody around 3am on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State.

The arrest is believed to be linked to Akuwudike's recent appearance on a podcast show 'Keeping It Real' with Adeola Fayehun, a popular YouTube talk show, where he made startling revelations about an alleged plot to defame suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. During the interview, Akuwudike accused Sandra Duru, popularly known as "Prof Mgbeke," of paying him ₦2.5 million to produce smear content targeting the embattled female Senator.

"I received money for producing videos," Akuwudike admitted during the interview. "But I grew concerned after noticing inconsistencies in Duru's public statements."

He further claimed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was the political and financial sponsor behind Duru's actions, a revelation that raised concerns over potential political motivations behind his arrest.

Obinna explained that he initially took the job believing it was a routine media assignment but was alarmed after hearing "certain controversial remarks made during a livestream by Sandra Duru." He said these remarks prompted him to withdraw and come forward with the truth.

"All the allegations against Senator Natasha are fabricated lies and false," Obinna stated emphatically.

His arrest sparked outrage among press freedom advocates and political observers, who fear it may be part of a larger effort to silence dissenting voices critical of high-ranking political figures. There is growing speculation that the police are being used as a tool of intimidation, particularly as Obinna's revelations came on the heels of allegations made by Senator Natasha, including accusations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

As of press time, neither the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) nor the office of the Inspector General has released an official statement regarding the arrest.