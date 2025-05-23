Africa: Empowering Women and Youth in Agriculture - a Success Story

press release

In the heart of Zambia, Sylvia Chisangano Horemans is empowering women and small-scale farmers through her expanding seed business, Kamano Seed. Thanks to the World Bank-supported Zambia Agribusiness and Trade Project (ZATP) Kamano seed has seen remarkable growth, and Sylvia has increased the number of farmers she is helping from 800 to 2,900.

Sylvia's journey began with a passion for improving the lives of women. She has done so by supporting them in crop production and teaching them how to cook diverse types of nutritious meals from their harvest.

"I believe that apart from teaching life skills to women, teaching them about nutrition is also cardinal as this improves the health of the families and leads to increased productivity," said Sylvia. Her dedication to empowering women is evident in Kamano Seed's workforce, where the majority of employees are female.

Her company buys crops such as maize, beans, groundnuts, and soybeans from local farmers in communities and processes them into seeds. Kamano Seed also trains farmers about climate-smart agriculture to help ensure sustainable farming practices.

The funding from the World Bank has enabled Kamano Seed to make strides in infrastructure development to help the company grow and be able to maintain high-quality seeds. They have been able to install one of the largest processing machines in Zambia and have increased the number of female farmers and youth involved in seed production. Now 60% of the 2,900 farmers that work with Kamano seeds are youth. Benefits from the project also include land acquisition, building warehouses, offices, purchasing two vehicles, and acquiring materials for constructing a cold room which will preserve seed viability and enhance long-term profitability.

ZATP, a project of the Government of the Republic of Zambia implemented through the Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry (MCTI) with support from the World Bank, seeks to boost growth-oriented agribusiness SMEs by investing in their technical and productive capabilities and business management skills. Sylvia is a beneficiary of this support, which has enabled her to link into large buyers and grow her business into a sustainable venture that is increasing agricultural production and trade and is also creating jobs.

Kamano Seed has successfully extended its business operations into the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, gaining regional recognition, and Sylvia hopes to go even further.