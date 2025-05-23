Africa: Strengthening Water Resilience in Ethiopia's Rural Communities

press release

The Ethiopia HoA-GW4R Project is helping rural communities gain better access to safe groundwater, starting with the Adami Tesso and Kumato water supply system, which now reaches over 24,000 people.

New rural piped water systems are making a real difference -- improving health care, boosting school attendance, and giving families back the time they used to spend collecting unsafe water.

With 110 rural piped water systems on the way, the HoA-GW4R Project aims to bring clean, reliable water to nearly 950,000 people through strong community involvement and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Access to clean and sustainable water sources has long been a challenge in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Ethiopia. In remote rural areas, communities have historically relied on unprotected rivers and springs, often walking for hours to fetch water that is visibly contaminated and unsafe. In Adami Teso and Kumato, two rural kebeles in Ethiopia's Sidama region, residents routinely spent half their day on this task, with some drawing water from muddy swamps during dry seasons, when even those unreliable sources vanished.

One woman collecting water from a swamp described the reality: "We know very well how dirty this water is, even just by looking at it, but we have no option other than using it. The issue is, even this water dries up after some months, which makes our life worse."

Another community member added: "We are critically challenged during the dry season, as even distant rivers and springs dry up."

The water crisis impacted every aspect of life--health, livelihoods, education, and safety. One resident, Kasech Mergy, recalled once being attacked by a hyena while fetching water at night. These stories reflect the daily burden borne by communities in water-scarce areas, especially by women and girls, who are often the ones responsible for water collection.

To address these persistent challenges, the World Bank-supported Ethiopia Horn of Africa Groundwater for Resilience Project (HoA-GW4R) was launched as part of a broader regional initiative financed by the World Bank. The project aims to increase sustainable access to groundwater, meaning that communities can reliably use underground water sources without depleting or damaging them, even during dry seasons or droughts. This involves carefully managing how much water is used, protecting aquifers from pollution, and taking steps to "recharge" the groundwater--such as allowing rainwater to soak back into the ground--so that the underground water supply can refill naturally and continue to support future needs.

The project also focuses on enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities, particularly those in fragile borderland regions, against climate shocks and water scarcity. With support from the Cooperation in International Waters in Africa (CIWA), it emphasizes high-quality design that accounts for rising demand driven by climate change and population growth. This approach improves the reliability of these systems and ensures their long-term sustainability. By prioritizing groundwater as a sustainable resource and supporting institutional capacity, the project offers a scalable model for delivering essential services to underserved areas.

A major milestone under this initiative is the Adami Tesso and Kumato Rural Piped Water Supply System. As the first rural water system to begin operation under the regional program, it is paving the way for similar efforts across the country.

Now serving over 24,000 people, the system features 22 public community taps and six cattle troughs, meeting the needs of both households and livestock. The system also benefits from strong community ownership through the establishment of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Committees (WaSHCOMs), which play an active role in governance and maintenance.

Desta Dalecha, a WaSHCOM member, emphasized the broader significance of clean water, sharing "We now consider ourselves full human beings because we have clean water, which makes people equal."

Although the communities are close to the main highway connecting Addis Ababa to Moyale, Kenya, they have historically struggled with limited access to clean water. For many older residents, the functioning taps are a long-awaited improvement.

The Adami Tesso and Kumato system is not just about infrastructure--it brings positive change by reducing the risk of waterborne diseases and freeing up time. This extra time can now be used for activities like education, income generation, or rest, benefiting women and children in particular. The system has also strengthened service delivery in critical sectors. Two health centers and two schools have been directly connected, reinforcing the link between water access and improved public services.

At the Kumato Health Center, which serves more than 45,000 people, water scarcity had previously compromised hygiene and clinical care.

"Women giving birth often had to bring their own water, and the center struggled with basic clinical preparations," Nurse Netsanet explained. "Now, patients can focus on their health without worrying about water. We can maintain hygiene, prepare ORS efficiently, and use our facilities properly."

Since receiving piped water, the facility has seen marked improvement in hygiene, patient outcomes, and operational efficiency.

Similarly, Watadera School, which educates 1,920 students from grades 1 to 8 in a remote lowland area, had faced frequent learning disruptions and high dropout rates due to the absence of potable water.

School principal Etaferahu Yoseph noted "Water has played a vital role in improving our performance and helping us compete at the woreda level. What was once a dream has now become a reality."

The completion of the Kumato and Adami Tesso system is an early milestone in a broader effort. Through the Ethiopia HoA-GW4R Program, 110 rural piped water systems are planned, aiming to serve around 950,000 people in underserved areas. Each project focuses on sustainability through community involvement, local capacity building, and climate-resilient infrastructure. As the Horn of Africa faces increasing climate challenges, the program highlights the impact of practical investment and strong local partnerships.