Mauritius: U.S. Support for UK and Mauritius Agreement On Chagos Archipelago

Today, the United States welcomed the historic agreement between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Mauritius on the future of the British Indian Ocean Territory--specifically, the Chagos Archipelago.

We commend both the United Kingdom and Mauritius for their leadership, vision, and commitment to ensure that Diego Garcia remains fully operational for the duration of this agreement. We look forward to working closely with both governments to strengthen our collaboration in support of regional peace and stability.

Following a comprehensive interagency review, the Trump Administration determined that this agreement secures the long-term, stable, and effective operation of the joint U.S.-UK military facility at Diego Garcia. This is a critical asset for regional and global security. President Trump expressed his support for this monumental achievement during his meeting with Prime Minister Starmer at the White House.

This milestone reflects the enduring strength of the U.S.-UK relationship--a relationship that, as demonstrated by the U.S.-UK trade deal announced on May 8, extends far beyond defense to encompass economic growth, innovation, and shared global leadership.

Although the United States is not a party to this agreement, we remain responsible for operating the U.S. Naval Support Facility on Diego Garcia, which continues to play a vital role in supporting forward-deployed operational forces and advancing security across the region.

The United States values its partnership with both the United Kingdom and Mauritius, and we stand ready to continue our collaboration to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State