Nigeria: Ganduje Warns APC Members Against Internal Sabotage

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday urged party members to resist internal sabotage and remain focused on national progress.

He made the call at the APC National Summit, held at the Presidential Villa's Banquet Hall, with the theme 'The Journey So Far.'

The summit aimed to reflect on the party's progress and explore solutions to Nigeria's pressing challenges.

"I urge all members to reject internal sabotage. Engage communities, listen to citizens, and build a political structure that lasts beyond elections," Ganduje said.

He called for renewed dedication to the principles that united the party and inspired its formation.

"Let us rally behind President Bola Tinubu, support our policies, and deliver the Renewed Hope Nigerians rightfully deserve," he added.

Ganduje described the APC as a movement of courage and conviction, representing over 200 million Nigerians.

He emphasised that under his leadership, the APC had been reformed, energised, and steadily expanding.

"The Renewed Hope Agenda is already fulfilling its promises," he stated.

According to Ganduje, Nigeria's future depends on a strong, stable, and progressive APC.

He urged members to move forward together -- not merely as politicians, but as patriots and national stewards.

"Remain focused and ready for the journey ahead. Our vision needs political strength and unity," he said.

He encouraged steadfastness, unity of purpose, and firm belief in the party's shared vision.

Ganduje expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for achievements recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda in the last two years.

He confirmed the APC's endorsement of President Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate.

Ganduje reiterated that the APC was a people-driven movement grounded in bold ideals and national aspirations.

He said, "Our party's strength lies in unity. Nigeria needs every one of you.

"Let us remain committed to our purpose, unwavering in our resolve, and clear in our vision."

Ganduje said the summit was not only for dialogue, but also for introspection on the party's journey and national responsibilities.

He described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a necessary and transformative plan proposed by the President.

"This is no mere slogan -- it's a comprehensive strategy to restore governance, economic vitality, and national pride.

"When President Tinubu spoke of Renewed Hope, he offered a serious contract with Nigerians.

"It's a vision for inclusive growth, institutional reform, and economic rejuvenation.

"Nearly two years on, this vision is becoming a lived reality," Ganduje said.

He urged APC members to become committed defenders and active promoters of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

As progressives, Ganduje said, they must embrace courage, sacrifice, and sustained commitment to long-term change.

He noted signs of economic recovery, improved oil revenues, and growing interest from international investors.