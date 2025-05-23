Nigeria: Burna Boy Enlists Travis Scott On New Pre-Album Single, 'Tatata'

22 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Omotoyosi Idowu

Burna Boy has so far released "Bundle by Bundle," "Update," "Sweet Love," and "Tatata" as songs to feature in his anticipated album, "No Sign of Weakness

Afrobeat superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy released a new collaborative track, "TaTaTa," with American rapper Jacques Webster, professionally known as Travis Scott, on Wednesday.

Burna Boy announced the release of "TaTaTa" in an Instagram post on Thursday, as a roll-out track expected to be part of his upcoming eighth studio album, "No Sign of Weakness." This album, which is set to be a reflection of Burna Boy's personal and artistic growth, is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Since PREMIUM TIMES reported Burna Boy's planned performance with Drake at the 2025 Wireless Festival on 18 February, the Grammy-winning singer has been making waves to promote his eighth album.

"TaTaTa", produced by Chillz Chilleaux and MillaMix, is a unique blend of Afrobeat and hip-hop, with a theme of sexual attraction and a hypnotic vibe. Burna Boy, demonstrating his versatility on the track, narrated an eventful lifestyle, but enjoyed it with sexual attraction.

The lyrics suggest a description of a typical woman's body, while the title, "Tatata", which is a slang used by internet users, is a euphemism for sexual intercourse. This choice of title adds a layer of depth to the song's theme of sexual attraction.

Travis Scott reinforced early impressions made by the 'Bundle by Bundle' crooner to describe pleasurable experiences and performances. His contribution showcased his understanding of the Afrobeats sound, solidifying the growing cross-genre collaborations of Afrobeats stars with global singers.

Since the song's release, Top Chart Africa reported in an X post that "Tatata" has claimed the top 40 on Apple Music.."

Burna Boy has so far released "Bundle by Bundle," "Update," "Sweet Love," and "Tatata" as songs to feature in his anticipated album, "No Sign of Weakness".

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.