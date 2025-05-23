Nigeria: APC Governors Adopt Tinubu As Party's Sole Candidate in 2027

The Imo governor, while moving the motion, pledged the commitment of the governors to mobilise resources and ensure victory for President Tinubu in their respective states.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party's sole candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

The 22 governors, under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), announced the endorsement through their chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, at the APC National Summit held at the Banquet Hall of the State House on Thursday.

Mr Uzodimma moved the motion for the motion for Mr Tinubu's adoption while it was seconded by the forum's vice chairman, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

When the motion was put to vote, none of the governors opposed it.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former governors and members of the National Assembly attended the event.

The adoption of President Tinubu as the APC flagbearer comes few days after the party's governors in the North-central zone passed a vote of confidence on the president.

The president will clock two years in office on 29 May.

