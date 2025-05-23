Nigeria: APC Governors Adopt Tinubu As Party's Sole Candidate in 2027

22 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Imo governor, while moving the motion, pledged the commitment of the governors to mobilise resources and ensure victory for President Tinubu in their respective states.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party's sole candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

The 22 governors, under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), announced the endorsement through their chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, at the APC National Summit held at the Banquet Hall of the State House on Thursday.

Mr Uzodimma moved the motion for the motion for Mr Tinubu's adoption while it was seconded by the forum's vice chairman, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

The Imo governor, while moving the motion, pledged the commitment of the governors to mobilise resources and ensure victory for President Tinubu in their respective states.

When the motion was put to vote, none of the governors opposed it.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former governors and members of the National Assembly attended the event.

The adoption of President Tinubu as the APC flagbearer comes few days after the party's governors in the North-central zone passed a vote of confidence on the president.

The president will clock two years in office on 29 May.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.