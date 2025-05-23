Nigeria: What We Are Doing to Make Nigeria Safer, Better - NSA Ribadu

Mr Ribadu says for Nigerians to appreciate the gains made in securing the country, citizens must reflect on the security situation before 29 May 2025.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has said the Federal Government and security services in the country have substantially confronted the multi-faceted security challenges inherited by the Bola Tinubu administration.

The NSA said through a combined security effort atrocities such as mass killings, wanton destruction, mass abductions and terrorist attacks on government installations have been reduced.

Speaking Thursday at a national summit by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mark two years of the Tinubu administration, Mr Ribadu said the administration inherited serious security challenges across the country.

"For us to appreciate where we are today, it's important to reflect on where we were before the coming of this administration on May 29, 2023," he said.

Mr Ribadu recalled that in the past, terrorists enjoyed a free reign, with Nigeria experiencing attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna train, Kuje Prison, a church in Owo and an army battalion in Bwari, Abuja.

He listed the inherited security challenges to include Boko Haram in the North-east, arrmed banditry in the North-west, secessionist agitations by the IPOB/ESN in the South-east, Niger Delta unrest and communal conflicts/herder-farmer conflicts especially in the North-central.

Mr Ribadu said with the security agencies working as a team, challenges such as the sit-at-home action in the South-east and sabotage of oil installations in the Niger Delta have been substantially addressed.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, thanked President Tinubu for providing effective leadership for tackling the security challenges in the country.

He praised President Tinubu for streamlining and strengthening internal security.

Mr Akpabio said it is gratifying that there are no longer cases of terrorists taking over territories and hoisting alien flags.

In his speech while moving a vote of confidence to adopt the President as sole candidate of the party in 2027 at the event, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who spoke on behalf of the 22 governors of the party, said in spite of the complexity of he security challenges facing the country, "progress is evident".