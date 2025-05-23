Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu Is Our Sole Candidate, APC Govs, Lawmakers Declare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 presidential bid received a resounding endorsement on Thursday as governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of the National Assembly declared their unanimous support for his re-election.

The endorsements came on Thursday during the APC National Stakeholders' Summit at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. As the Tinubu administration approaches midway into its four-year first term, party leaders, ministers, legislators, and strategic stakeholders gathered to review the progress of the Renewed Hope Agenda and chart the party's path towards 2027.

The Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), led by its chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, moved the motion to adopt President Tinubu as the party's candidate for the 2027 election.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State seconded the motion.

Uzodimma, speaking on behalf of his fellow governors, declared their readiness to deliver electoral victories in their states, stating that Tinubu's leadership had brought economic reforms and inclusive governance deserving of continuity.

"This is a collective decision by APC governors to support our president. We will mobilise our people and resources to deliver in 2027," Uzodimma said.

This declaration follows a recent vote of confidence passed by North Central APC governors who praised President Tinubu's developmental strides and political inclusiveness.

In another show of solidarity, the leadership of the National Assembly has also thrown its weight behind Tinubu. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in a passionate speech, moved a motion on the floor of the summit endorsing Tinubu as the APC's unopposed candidate for 2027 -- and, in his words, "the sole candidate of the Nigerian population."

Akpabio praised the President's economic leadership, noting that even international bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had acknowledged the progress made in the last two years.

"Mr. President, Nigerians are saying that because you've done a difficult job well, it's time to reward you with a second term. As the Senate President, I move that you return as our unopposed candidate in 2027 and as the next president of Nigeria," he declared.

The motion was seconded by Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of 109 senators, 360 House members, and all 36 state assemblies.

"We're united behind President Tinubu," Abbas said. "His leadership has transformed our economy and our politics. We support continuity."

On his part, APC National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda as no longer a vision on paper but a reality in motion.

Ganduje rallied party members to remain focused and return to their constituencies as ambassadors of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"The 2027 election is another contest and a referendum on this agenda. The APC must be ready," Ganduje said. "Mr President has laid a solid foundation in less than two years. It is only right that we ask him to continue."

He also outlined key reforms implemented by the Tinubu administration, including the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of the foreign exchange market, the introduction of a new national minimum wage of N70,000, and the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, which has seen over 100,000 vehicle conversions.

Defections to APC Reflect Democracy, Not One-Party Threat- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed growing fears that the increasing wave of defections into the All Progressives Congress (APC) is steering Nigeria toward a one-party state, insisting that the trend merely reflects the freedom of association enshrined in the nation's democracy.

Speaking at the APC National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, President Tinubu described the influx of new members as a validation of the party's growing appeal and a demonstration of democratic choice, not a threat to pluralism.

"I'm glad about what we have and I'm expecting more to come. That is the game. We're in a constitutional democracy. Don't forget the freedom of movement and the freedom of association are not criminally punishable. Welcome to the progressives. Sweep them clean," he declared.

The President's remarks came after a powerful show of support from the party's key structures -- the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF) led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, and the APC caucus in the National Assembly -- all of which endorsed Tinubu as the party's sole presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

In response, the President offered an emphatic assurance of purpose, stating: "The endorsement today, the 'carry go' expression--I know the road. We will lead you on to that Promised Land."

Amid ongoing criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups who warn of creeping political homogenisation, Tinubu doubled down on the constitutional right of political migration, calling it "a function of vision and alignment."

On the economy, the President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to reform and industrialisation, declaring that Nigeria is on the path to recovery.

"The resuscitation of the Nigerian economy is on course. The hope is standing before you--take it on. You are the leaders and the conscience of this country. Nigeria will be industrialised. The next two years will be great. We have the mission, we have the vision," he said.

He also addressed discontent among party loyalists yet to receive political appointments, urging them to remain patient as the administration continues to widen its scope of inclusion.

"To many of you I have not offered political positions, be patient. Many things are coming," he assured.

On the controversial removal of fuel subsidy, President Tinubu defended the policy as necessary, pointing out that savings from the move had been redirected into key areas like healthcare, education, and security.

"The money is not going into private pockets. It is being used to fund the future -- our hospitals, our schools, and the safety of our people," he said.

The APC National Summit, with the theme, "Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far," served as both a mid-term appraisal and a rallying call for party unity ahead of the 2027 general election.

The summit also featured discussions on internal party reforms, election strategy, and preparations for off-cycle elections in Anambra and Osun states. Ganduje affirmed that the party's campaign machinery was now more data-driven, strategically focused, and ethically grounded.

With the resounding endorsements from both the Progressive Governors and the National Assembly, President Tinubu's path toward securing the APC presidential ticket for 2027 appears firmly on course.

North Central Stakeholders Rally Support for President

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders in the North Central geopolitical zone have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027 so that he can continue his work of national transformation.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion, moved by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and seconded by Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State, as well as the communique issued at the North Central APC leaders and stakeholders meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Wednesday night.

SGF Akume, chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF)/Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Nasarawa State Governor and Chairman, North Central Governors Forum Abubakar Sule, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, APC national chairman Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and deputy Senate leader Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru attended the meeting.

Others were former Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), and Simon Lalong (Plateau); Ahmed Wase, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives; National Assembly members from the zone and APC National Working Committee members from the North Central.

Also in attendance were Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, Information Minister Mohammed Idris, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Professor Joseph Utsev, Minister of Special Duties Zaphani Jisalo and other ministers from North Central.

Moving the motion, Akume said the resolution of the North Central APC was premised on President Tinubu's sterling performance which earned him the satisfactory admiration of the geopolitical zone.

In the communique issued at the end of the meeting held on 21 May 2025 in Abuja, the North Central APC said it would continue to support all the people-oriented programmes and projects of President Tinubu.

While presenting the communique, the chairman of the North Central Governors' Forum and Nasarawa State Governor Sule said the zone wholeheartedly endorsed President Tinubu for a second term in office in 2027 to consolidate the gains of his reforms and bring them to full fruition.

He also appreciated the president's numerous developmental strides across North Central and the inclusive and merit-based approach to appointing the region's sons and daughters to key leadership positions across federal government agencies and parastatals.

The communique was signed by SGF Akume, Governors AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Sule (Nasarawa), Alia (Benue), Bago (Niger), Ododo (Kogi), former Governor Lalong (Plateau), and Minister Jisalo (FCT).

It reads in part: "We express our deep appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the numerous developmental strides executed across the North Central zone. From infrastructure projects, road rehabilitation, educational upgrades, to rural electrification and agricultural initiatives, the positive impact of his Renewed Hope Agenda is gradually transforming our region into a hub of opportunity and growth. We acknowledge these efforts, demonstrating the President's sincere commitment to equity and national development.

"We unanimously pass a vote of confidence in the President's leadership and endorsement for second term. Having critically examined the current trajectory of national governance and noting the courage, foresight, and tenacity with which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has steered the ship of state amidst daunting challenges, we unanimously pass a vote of confidence in his administration.

"In furtherance of this conviction, we wholeheartedly endorse President Tinubu to contest for a second term in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027, to consolidate the gains of his reforms and bring them to full fruition."

The North Central APC leaders passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the APC under Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje "for promoting internal democracy, party unity, and progressive governance."

In his speech, Ganduje thanked stakeholders and leaders of the North Central states for always keeping faith with the party, stressing that the reforms initiated by President Tinubu had made APC an attractive platform with many notable politicians longing to join its fold.

He thanked the president for creating a favourable environment and implementing positive reforms that have made the APC appealing to new members. He said the party had ensured all party offices are functional and introduced innovations like electronic registration and the establishment of the Progressive Institute as the party's intellectual think tank.

The APC national chairman disclosed that the party would liaise with the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that active lawmakers were retained to address the challenge of high turnover witnessed at the end of each electoral cycle.