Africa: UNAIDS Encouraged by Comments from Elon Musk That He Will Fix the US Funding Crisis for HIV Services

HIV tests are being performed at a Family Planning and Immunization Outreach Camp in Kitugutu Village, Kyenjojo District, Uganda.

Mr Musk made the remarks during an interview with Bloomberg's Mishal Husain at the Qatar Economic Forum on 20 May

GENEVA, 21 May 2025 —is deeply encouraged by the statement from Elon Musk that he will fix the current crisis related to a lack of US Government funding for lifesaving HIV services. UNAIDS is tracking daily the impacts of US funding cuts on HIV services for people living with and affected by HIV around the world as the data and stories of impact on UNAIDS website show.

Currently, many HIV prevention programs supported by the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) have been stalled. The Administration issued a limited waiver providing for continuity of some services, including comprehensive HIV testing and treatment, but it is not being fully implemented within countries, and the waiver excludes almost all HIV prevention services except those for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

For detailed, specific examples of the impact of US funding cuts in dozens of countries see here: Impact of US funding cuts on the global HIV response | UNAIDS

UNAIDS estimates indicate that the permanent discontinuation of HIV prevention and treatment programmes currently supported by PEPFAR would, between 2025 and 2029, lead to:

An additional 6.6 million new HIV Infections.

Around 2300 additional new HIV infections per day.

An additional 4.2 million AIDS-related deaths.

Over 600 additional AIDS-related deaths per day.

Estimating the potential impact of HIV response disruptions

We can end the AIDS pandemic, but we cannot do so without continued partnership and leadership by the US on HIV prevention efforts for those most in need. Latest estimates show that 1.3 million people were newly infected with HIV in 2023; many were among the most marginalized and vulnerable groups, including young women and girls. Every week some 4000 young women and girls became infected in 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some countries relied on PEPFAR for over 95% of their funding for HIV and while UNAIDS has been supporting countries' transition to self-reliant nationally funded responses, this transition must be done methodically to ensure no more lives are lost during this process.

UNAIDS has also been impacted by US funding cuts; given the critical roles UNAIDS is playing to build a sustainable future for the AIDS response, the cuts undermine continued progress to end AIDS and transition to sustainability nationally owned and financed HIV responses.

UNAIDS is encouraged by Mr Musk's remarks and urges the US to continue their leading role in ending AIDS by restoring HIV prevention and treatment funding to countries most affected by HIV. UNAIDS stands ready to work hand in hand with the US to help support sustainable transitions in the coming months and into the future.

Watch video -