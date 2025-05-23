Rwanda: Should Ntwari Seek a New Challenge in June?

Exactly a year ago, Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari was arguably the best in the South African Premiership. The agile shot-stopper had made a name for himself at TS Galaxy, propelling the club to a sixth-place finish in the domestic league and guiding them to the final of the Carling Cup.

In 24 appearances across all competitions during the 2023/24 season, Ntwari conceded just 23 goals and kept nine clean sheets. His outstanding performances caught the attention of Kaizer Chiefs, who paid $400,000 to sign him in July 2024.

The Chiefs had been struggling with goalkeeping issues for a while, and Ntwari's signing was seen as a masterstroke. However, the pressure and expectations from the fans were immense.

Ntwari had a rough start, conceding two goals in his debut match. He went on to play only five games before sustaining an injury while on international duty with Amavubi against Nigeria in Oyo.

By the time he recovered, Bruce Bvuma had already cemented his place as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Bvuma conceded 23 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season already. He has kept just six clean sheets and has made so many unpardonable errors.

Due to his lack of playing time, Ntwari's form with the national team hasn't been as strong as it once was. However, he remains Rwanda's first-choice goalkeeper and continues to excel when called upon.

Ntwari still has four years remaining on his contract with Kaizer Chiefs, but he has already attracted interest from several clubs in France's Ligue Two and the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Should Ntwari make a move this June?

Amavubi head coach Adel Amrouche has strong belief in Ntwari's abilities and remains confident that he can turn things around and reclaim the number one spot at Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the Algerian tactician is also uncertain about Ntwari's future as the June transfer window approaches.

"Ntwari is an international goalkeeper, he's number one for Rwanda. His people love him here; his teammates love him. Unfortunately, he did not make it in the (Nedbank Cup) final, but it's not the end, he can continue to work. With time, he's going to take the position as number one because he has a lot of quality." Amrouche said in an interview with Kick-off.

"We can't talk about the future, the season is not finished. We believe in the coaches. We can't force anyone; the coach is the boss," he added.

Amrouche expressed confidence that Ntwari will bounce back, adding that the 2025/26 season would be a different story for the goalkeeper.

He noted that although he wanted the goalkeeper to be playing regularly, he respected the decisions of the Kaizer Chiefs coach. Amrouche also took the opportunity to congratulate the Kaizer Chiefs coach and the club's supporters on winning the Nedbank Cup, noting that it had been a long time since they had lifted a trophy.

"I wish they can give him time because he's a good coach, he can do a lot of things in that team," he added.

Ntwari has made just five appearances in all competitions this season for Kaizer Chiefs conceding seven goals. The coming season will be crucial as Chiefs will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup after winning the Nedbank Cup.

The Rwanda international has a chance to reclaim his spot in the team but if he chooses to move on, France's Ligue Two could be an excellent option, as a number of African goalkeepers like Jacques Songho, Vincent Enyeama, Tony Sylva, and Edouard Mendy, have all thrived there.

For now, he must either stay and fight for his place at Kaizer Chiefs or seek a fresh start in France, where he could build a strong reputation.