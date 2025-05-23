Rwanda: Weekend Watchlist - Eight Films That Offer Insight Into Mental Health

More than 1 in 8 people around the world live with a mental health disorder, with depression being the most common, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mental health is a serious issue, and while there are many ways to learn about it, watching movies can be an engaging way to understand these conditions better by seeing how they affect people in real-life situations.

Here are eight selected movies by that portray various aspects of mental health:

Girl, Interrupted

This 1999 film follows a girl called Susanna who is admitted into a psychiatric hospital. There, she meets other young women living with severe psychological conditions, including Lisa, a charismatic and dangerous fellow patient. The film explores the lines between sanity and illness, challenging viewers to consider how society defines mental normalcy.

Split

Kevin is a man with 23 different personalities. The 2016 movie is a thriller, not an accurate medical story, but it helps people learn about an identity disorder, a rare and often misunderstood condition. Although the film is exaggerated, it raises important questions about trauma, abuse, and how the brain tries to protect itself.

A Beautiful Mind

Based on the life of mathematician John Nash, the 2001 film presents an intimate look at how schizophrenia impacts a person's work, relationships, and self-perception. Nash's hallucinations are shown vividly, making the viewer question what is real, just as he does.

Silver Linings Playbook

After being released from a psychiatric hospital, Pat struggles to rebuild his life while managing bipolar disorder. His unexpected bond with Tiffany, who is also dealing with trauma, illustrates how connection and shared vulnerability can foster recovery. The 2012 film balances humour and heartbreak, normalising conversations around mental illness and romantic relationships.

ALSO READ: Mental health awareness: Understanding behavioral changes, building supportive relationships

Joker

This 2019 film is about Arthur Fleck, a lonely man with mental illness who feels left out and unwanted by society. He works as a clown but hides his pain behind a fake smile. People treat him badly, and over time, he loses control and becomes the Joker, a dangerous criminal. The movie shows how ignoring people who are struggling can lead to serious problems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Charlie, a shy high school freshman, navigates the ups and downs of adolescence while quietly battling past trauma and depression. Through mixtapes, friendships, and first loves, the 2012 film captures the silent storms many teens face and emphasises the healing power of connection.

Inside Out

This animated 2015 film by Pixar takes viewers inside the mind of Riley, an 11-year-old girl dealing with a major life change. Her core emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust help her process the transition. The film subtly but brilliantly teaches children and adults alike that all emotions, including sadness, play an essential role in mental wellness.

World's Greatest Dad

After a tragic accident involving his son, a teacher fabricates a suicide note to protect his family from scandal. What follows is a darkly comedic but deeply moving exploration of loss, hypocrisy, and the desire to be seen. The 2009 film invites viewers to reflect on how society reacts to tragedy and what it truly means to confront mental health openly.