Rwanda: Amagaju FC Beat SC Kiyovu, Move Out of Relegation Zone

Amagaju Football Club Beat 2-0 SC Kiyovu at Huye Stadium to climb to 14th place with 33 points, leaving Muhazi United in danger of relegating.

Amagaju FC came in the game knowing that winning the game would boost their chances of staying in top division. However, despite opening a three-point gap between then and 15th placed Muhazi United, their spot in the top tier league isn't guaranteed yet.

The two teams will face off in the season-deciding match and a win for Muhazi United would still send Amagaju into second division on goal-difference.

Just five minutes after starting the game Eduard Ndayishimiye opened the scoring as Amagaju led the game at the break. The Nyamagabe-based side doubled the lead in the 78th through Narcise Masudi as they secured the three points of the day.

Amagaju sit in 14th place with 33 points, three ahead with Muhazi United, who face title-chasing APR on Saturday. Then the two relegation-threatened sides will be involved in a match will likely decide who drop into the second division.

Meanwhile, despite the loss, Kiyovu are already safe from relegation as they are seven points clear of the drop zone.