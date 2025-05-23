Zimbabwe: MP Mamombe Sues Opposition CCC Counterpart Nyandoro for U.S.$100,000 Defamation

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Harare West, Joana Mamombe has sued her colleague Bridget Nyandoro for US$100,000 for defamation.

In her summons filed at the High Court, Mamombe said Nyandoro, who represents Southerton constituency defamed her by alleging that she had an affair with former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

She also said her statements that she got favours in exchange of sex with influential members, including those from the ruling party, were defamatory.

"Among other things, the defendant claimed that plaintiff hated defendant, did not stand for the people, had allocated herself some wetlands, had corruptly employed her family members in the City of Harare, had faked an abduction, stolen stands, raped people, falsely claimed to be a human rights defender, fought with Wellington Chikombo and forced herself into his matrimonial home demanding to sleep between Chikombo and his wife," reads part of the summons.

Mamombe said that these allegations are profoundly defamatory, as they suggest to the readers of the WhatsApp chats that she is a dishonest individual, a hater, a corrupt liar, a thief of loose morals, and someone unworthy of trust.

The lawmaker said it was defamatory for Nyandoro to allege that she is a hypocrite.

She said Nyandoro said "Sisi stop being a hypocrite I have a court case that you could help get justice served if you become a witness because you know the truth but I know I will be a big fool if I decide to make you one of my witnesses because it involves a Chamisa and you would not dare testify against a Chamisa because of your closeness to Nelson.

"You of all people do not have a moral standing to call other females to stand up and fight for the abuse of women and citizens.

"If in any case you are forced to come to the witness stand I bet my last breath you will testify against me the survivor of verbal, physical, economic abuse and rape just so as to remain Nelson's darling"

"Was I not there for you when had you relationship fights with Wellington Chikombo after you forced yourself in his matrimonial home and demanded to sleep between him and his married wife.

"Were you not the one who told me that Nelson is stingy he only sleeps with you ukamuudza kuti unoda mari ye rent he will tell you kuti God will make a plan. I am lying kuti unonyepera kutuka Zanu maskati wopedza wezonovateera."

Mamombe demanded that Nyandoro responds within 10 days, indicating that if she fails to do so, the court will proceed with Mamombe's claims without hearing from Nyandoro.

"If you do not enter an appearance to defend, the plaintiff's claims will be heard and dealt with by the High Court without further notice to you."