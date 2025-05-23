Zimbabwe's PSL, Women's Super League Executives Elections Dates Confirmed

ZIMBABWE Football Association has set July 25th as the election date for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Women Super League (ZWSL) elections.

This was confirmed Thursday by ZIFA via a press statement.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public that it has developed a proposed road map for the forthcoming Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League (ZWSL) elections.

"This electoral process will be conducted in strict adherence to the ZIFA Statutes and the ZIFA Electoral Code (2024), ensuring that the principles of transparency, integrity, and fairness remain at the core of all proceedings," read part of the letter.

ZIFA has set June 6 as the deadline for interested candidates to submit their names and documents so that they go through a vetting process.

The upcoming polls will see the voting into power of new executives both at PSL and ZWLS.

PSL has been without a chairman since December last year when CAPS United club president Farai Jere stepped down, while ZWSL is currently being led by an interim committee appointed last year by the Normalisation Committee.

Commenting ahead of the elections, ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi said,"The PSL and ZWSL elections represent an important milestone in the renewal of our football structures.

"As ZIFA, we are fully committed to delivering a credible, transparent, and inclusive process that strengthens the foundations of the game in Zimbabwe."