Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Urges Traditional Leaders, Government Ministries to Deal With GBV, Drug Abuse and Child Marriages

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged traditional leaders and key government ministries to intensify efforts to combat social ills such as drug abuse, gender-based violence (GBV), child pregnancies, and early marriages.

Mnangagwa was speaking at the launch of the cultural month in Chiredzi Thursday where he said these challenges threaten the moral fabric of Zimbabwean society despite progress in cultural revival.

"While our commemorations continue to chronicle our success stories in cultural renaissance, we still grapple with societal ills affecting the moral fabric of our nation. These include; drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, child pregnancies and early child marriages, among others.

"I call upon traditional leaders, and the ministries responsible for Social Welfare as well as Primary and Secondary Education, among other stakeholders, to scale up the implementation of concrete interventions for the benefit of our children and the youth, who are the future of this nation," Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe is grappling with an alarming rise in drug and substance abuse cases, particularly among the youth.

At the same time women's rights statistics say that nearly half of the country's female population has been subjected to GBV, while child marriages still persist with one in three women having been married in childhood.

The President also said the government has committed to investing in education, infrastructure, and the arts to support cultural preservation, creative industries, and the development of cultural centres.

"From the government's side, we stand ready to invest in education, infrastructure, and the arts as well as to support initiatives that promote cultural preservation and the creative industries.

"Funds have also been set aside to establish, renovate, and equip culture centres across the country. These centres will serve as hubs for preserving and promoting Zimbabwe's diverse cultural heritage, including traditional music, dance, art, and crafts.

"Additionally, the development of film studios to boost the local film industry, along with funding for infrastructure, equipment, and capacity building programmes for filmmakers, are being supported and prioritised."