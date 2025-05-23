Zimbabwe: Continental Body Flags Zimbabwe's Poor Human Rights Record, Again!

THE African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) has for the umpteenth time raised concerns with Zimbabwe's poor human rights record.

Arbitrary arrests, intimidation of human rights defenders (HRDs) and journalists were presented by the ACHPR as some of the issues that still characterised Zimbabwe's landscape.

The questions raised by ACHPR were presented at its recent 83rd Ordinary Session.

They followed a presentation by Zimbabwe's delegation, which sought to portray a country without human rights abuses, despite their prevalence.

"Zimbabwe's report fails to acknowledge credible, ongoing reports of harassment, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation faced by HRDs, journalists, and activists," said the ACHPR.

"It downplays such concerns by asserting that allegations of abductions and enforced disappearances are staged or exaggerated to tarnish the Government's image."

That abductions are staged has always been Zimbabwe's defence. This is despite video evidence, such as that shared by legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore, of identified Central Intelligence Organisations (CIO) operatives abducting him.

Recently, journalist Blessed Mhlanga was locked up for 73 days for daring to publish a press conference by outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza, who is demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate resignation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ACHPR's Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, who doubles as Country Rapporteur for Zimbabwe and ACHPR Chairperson Rémy Ngoy Lumbu are some of the commissioners who questioned efforts being done by Zimbabwe to protect rights of ordinary citizens.

Asked on the continued disappearance of Itai Dzamara, government said a reward was still up for anyone who would come with information, but then failed to prove investigations or a search was still in progress.

On safety of journalists, the sharing of press jackets was presented as the biggest milestone in the journey to ending abuse of the media.

Having taken over from late President Robert Mugabe in a coup in November 2017, most Zimbabweans assumed Mnangagwa's regime would be better off.

After years of surviving in fear of Mugabe's State security, they never assumed Mnangagwa's troops would kill innocent souls on August 1, 2018 or literally ban peaceful protest by citizens and political parties as was done leading to the 2023 general elections.

Even arrests of journalists were expected to have been a thing of the past, but they have continued.

Mnangagwa has continuously struggled to rid himself of the pariah tag put on him by Western countries, which he so fervently wants to re-engage with.