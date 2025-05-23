Nigeria: Enugu 2026 - Ademola Are Pledges Rugby Will Be Back At National Sports Festival

This assurance comes from the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), who confirmed that the sport will be reinstated at the 23rd National Sports Festival

After being controversially dropped from the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State, rugby is poised to make a triumphant return at the next edition of the multi-sport event.

This assurance comes from Ademola Are, President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), who confirmed that the sport will be reinstated at the 23rd National Sports Festival scheduled to be held in Enugu.

Speaking with reporters in Abeokuta, venue of the 2024 Gateway Games, Mr Are acknowledged the disappointment surrounding rugby's omission but affirmed the federation's commitment to securing its future place on the festival roster.

"Rugby was originally listed among the sports for the current National Sports Festival," Mr Are said, "but due to disagreements from certain factions, it was eventually excluded. We are already working on strategies to ensure this kind of situation does not happen again."

Mr Are, who is also a member of the Main Organising Committee for the 2024 Games, emphasised that the sport is growing in popularity among Nigerian youth, and its reintroduction is not just symbolic but necessary to maintain momentum.

He reassured fans and others alike that the federation is actively engaging with relevant bodies to guarantee rugby's full reinstatement in Enugu 2026.

"The National Sports Festival is a vital platform for grassroots development," he noted, "and rugby, with the energy and excitement it brings, deserves a spot."

Beyond rugby, Mr Are took a moment to commend Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for the impressive sporting infrastructure provided for the ongoing festival.

"These facilities are world-class," he said. "They will significantly elevate athlete performance and set a benchmark for other states."

He urged other state governments to emulate Ogun's investment in sports infrastructure, aligning with the broader national vision championed by the National Sports Commission Chairman, Shehu Dikko.

With rugby set to return and infrastructure standards being raised, the 23rd National Sports Festival in Enugu is already shaping up to be a landmark edition in Nigeria's sporting journey.