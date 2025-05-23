Nigeria: NSF Day 5 Review - Bayelsa, Delta in Two-Horse Race for Medals Supremacy At Gateway Games

Team Bayelsa's weightlifting power keeps them in control at the top of the medals table

Day 5 of the National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games Ogun 2024, marked a critical point in the medal chase, with Team Bayelsa and Team Delta pulling away from the rest of the field in a thrilling two-horse race at the top of the table.

Bayelsa, led by a dominant performance in the weightlifting arena, continues to hold on to the number one spot. Their nine-gold medal haul on the final day of the weightlifting event proved decisive in keeping them ahead of the chasing pack.

Bayelsa's weightlifting supremacy proves vital

Team Bayelsa's grip on the top spot was largely solidified by their performance in weightlifting at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sagamu. The state swept nine gold medals across five weight categories, asserting their authority in the sport.

In the Women's +87kg class, Caroline Albert led the charge with three gold medals, lifting 100kg in the snatch, 120kg in clean & jerk, and 220kg in total. Sandra Ndukwe (Rivers) and Joy Yakubu (Benue) followed with silver and bronze, respectively.

In the Men's 102kg division, Bayelsa's Adeyemi Abayomi delivered another triple-gold performance, lifting 140kg (snatch), 175kg (clean & jerk), and a 315kg total.Closing out the event in style, Lucky Joseph added another three gold medals for Bayelsa in the +109kg category with lifts of 145kg (snatch), 175kg (clean & jerk), and a 320kg total.

Defending champions Delta keeps pace

Team Delta, the defending champions, showed resilience by continuing their climb up the medals table. Delta lifter Desmond Akano retained his title in the Men's 96kg, repeating his triple-gold feat from Asaba 2022.

Delta also celebrated victory in the Women's 81kg class, where Bosa Uchenna stunned favourite Taiwo Liadi of Oyo to secure three gold medals.

Delta now sits in second place, maintaining pressure on Bayelsa as the festival enters its final stages.

Standout performers from across the states

Osun State's Edim Emmanuel stood out in the Men's 81kg weightlifting category with a clean sweep of gold medals. Plateau's Daniel Christopher also impressed, winning all three golds in his category.

Edo's Daniel Abdulihen delivered a surprise performance in the Men's 109kg, collecting two golds and a silver. His teammate, Benjamin Agboghidi, recently returned from a course abroad, clinched three silver medals in the +109kg category, showcasing determination and grit.

Tennis: Ekpeyong and Quadri cruise ahead

At the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Bayelsa's top seed, David Ekpeyong, made quick work of Morakinyo Adewale (Oyo), winning 4-0, 4-0 in under 30 minutes.

"It was a good match. I'm happy to be back on court. My opponent was solid, but I was better today. I believe I'll get sharper as the tournament progresses," said Ekpeyong, who next faces Rubi Toba of Taraba.

In the Women's Singles, Delta's Barakat Quadri dominated Iornumun Mary (Benue) 4-0, 4-0, setting up a second-round meeting with Rebecca Ekpeyong (Bayelsa).

Other Men's Results:

Danjuma Lucky (FCT) beat Henry Nwosu (Imo) 4-0, 4-0

Abua Candice (Rivers) def. Abdul Mohammed (Nasarawa) 4-2, 4-2

Mohammed Amir (Ijaw) beat Akwaowo Akwa (Akwa Ibom) 4-2, 4-1

Olabode Lawal (Lagos) edged Ehigiamusoe Endurance (Edo) 5-4(5), 4-2

Other Women's Results:

Maxwell Timipre (Rivers) def. Alice Paul (Ondo)

Omotayo Blessing (Edo) beat Ganiyu Fatima (Oyo) 4-1, 4-1

Adewusi Jesutoyosi (Ekiti) ousted Yakubu Oiza (Ogun) 4-2, 4-2

Moses Favour (Kaduna) advanced to face Udofa Mary

Chess Blitz: Rivers and Bayelsa share the spoils

In the fast-paced blitz chess competition, Rivers State claimed gold and silver in the men's category, while Bayelsa clinched both top positions in the women's category. Delta rounded off with a bronze in the women's event.

Football: Kaduna advance to face Lagos

Team Kaduna's male football team sealed a 2-0 win over Team Imo to secure top spot in Group C and a quarterfinal place. Known as the "Uba Sani Boys," they now look ahead to a face-off with Team Lagos.

Weightlifting Federation praises competition quality

President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Ibrahim Abdul, lauded the level of competition and the emergence of promising new talents.

"It was a complete success for us in the weightlifting event. We saw new discoveries and some young lifters who are capable of excelling in future competitions with proper grooming and monitoring," Mr Abdul said.

"Our technical department has listed out impressive lifters for follow-up. I thank our board members, referees, coaches, secretariat, and the media for making the event memorable."

Medals Table After Day 5: Bayelsa still ahead

At the end of Day 5, the top of the medals table paints a picture of a two-way battle between Bayelsa and Delta:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PositionStateGoldSilverBronze

1stBayelsa301213

2ndDelta21926

3rdRivers111010

4thOyo10813

5thLagos9918

6thOgun81213

7thOsun811

8thEdo72925

9thAkwa Ibom311

10thPlateau326

The Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) are in 13th place with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

Looking ahead

With the festival now almost halfway, the competition is expected to intensify as athletes strive to make history.

Team Bayelsa is showing they mean business, but Team Delta remains within striking distance.

As more medals are won in different sports, everyone will be watching the medal table closely in this exciting battle to be the best in the country.