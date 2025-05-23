Zimbabwe: Human-Wildlife Conflict - Elephant Tramples Kariba Man to Death

23 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Cases of human-wildlife conflict continue on an upward trend in the resort town of Kariba, Mashonaland West province.

In the latest reported case, an elephant charged towards two construction company employees enroute to work and gored one of them to death.

The now deceased was identified as Cephas Murota aged 47.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the tragedy.

"I confirm a sudden death by elephant attack which occurred at Lomagundi Turn-Off powerline Kariba on May 21, 2025 at 0700 hours," said Kohwera.

He said Murota and his colleague Gracious Mupundu (30), both employees at Cutty Sark, Kariba were on their way to Tamarindi Lodges where they were constructing a hotel.

"When they reached Lomagundi Turn-Off powerline, the two saw a herd of elephants. Suddenly, one of the elephants charged towards them and they ran in different directions.

"Murota ran towards a nearby bush and Mupundu fled towards the construction site. The elephant charged at Murota and after about 50 metres it gored him. Victim was seriously injured," narrated Kohwera.

Mupundu witnessed the incident from a distance and rushed to render First Aid.

"He called for help from other employees at the construction site, who rushed Murota to Kariba District Hospital where he died upon arrival," he further said.

Police in Mashonaland West expressed concerned over the increasing cases of human-wildlife conflicts resulting in loss of life.

Kohwera appealed to communities in wildlife-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"Residents residing in wildlife infested areas are implored to be always vigilant when doing their day-to-day activities as animals can suddenly attack them," Kohwera said.

