Kenya: Govt Raises Prices for Sugfarcane Farmers From Sh5,300 to Sh5,500 Per Tonne

23 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Sugarcane farmers have received a boost after the government raised the prices from Sh5,300 to Sh5,500 per tonne from Monday next week.

The price revision is part of ongoing industry reforms targeting the strengthening of Kenya's sugar sector while at the same time ensuring farmers receive fair compensation for their produce.

According to Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh, all 15 licensed millers, including State-owned factories under lease arrangements, should strictly comply with the newly established minimum pricing.

He further directed millers to ensure farmers are paid promptly.

"Based on the prevailing ex-factory sugar prices over the past three months (February-April 2025) the price of cane has been increased from the current Ksh.5,300 per tonne to Ksh.5,500 per tonne, effective 26th May 2025," stated the PS.

"You are hereby requested to adhere to the new minimum cane price while making payments to farmers on time."

