South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee Urges Public to Make Inputs On Constitutional Changes As Deadline Looms

press release

Parliament, Friday, 23 May 2025 - The Chairpersons of the Constitutional Review Committee have reminded the public of the looming deadline for written public submissions on the annual review of South Africa's Constitution in accordance with section 45(1)(c) of the Constitution.

Committee Chairpersons Adv Glynnis Breytenbach and Mr Mtikeni Patrick Sibande said that at the beginning of May the committee made the call for public participation, which is a crucial element of the committee's mandate.

In addition to the written submissions, submitters should also indicate if they are interested in making oral presentations to the committee. Submissions should reach the committee by no later than 31 May 2025.

Thus far, the committee has received over 200 submissions and urges to public to exercise their democratic right to participate in the work of Parliament.

Enquiries and written submissions can be addressed to Adv P Gwebu, Committee Section, PO Box 15, Cape Town 8000, email pgwebu@parliament.gov.za, tel. 021 403 8257 or cell 083 709 8395.