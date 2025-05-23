South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee Urges Public to Make Inputs On Constitutional Changes As Deadline Looms

23 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Friday, 23 May 2025 - The Chairpersons of the Constitutional Review Committee have reminded the public of the looming deadline for written public submissions on the annual review of South Africa's Constitution in accordance with section 45(1)(c) of the Constitution.

Committee Chairpersons Adv Glynnis Breytenbach and Mr Mtikeni Patrick Sibande said that at the beginning of May the committee made the call for public participation, which is a crucial element of the committee's mandate.

In addition to the written submissions, submitters should also indicate if they are interested in making oral presentations to the committee. Submissions should reach the committee by no later than 31 May 2025.

Thus far, the committee has received over 200 submissions and urges to public to exercise their democratic right to participate in the work of Parliament.

Enquiries and written submissions can be addressed to Adv P Gwebu, Committee Section, PO Box 15, Cape Town 8000, email pgwebu@parliament.gov.za, tel. 021 403 8257 or cell 083 709 8395.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.