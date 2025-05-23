South Africa: Parliament Pays Tribute to Gertrude Shope - a Fearless Voice of Justice in Our Struggle for Democracy

press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have learned with great sadness of the passing of Mme Gertrude Shope - a principled and pioneering woman, a fearless voice for justice, and a towering figure whose life embodied the spirit of South Africa's long and painful struggle for freedom.

Following the historic democratic breakthrough and South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994, Ma-Shope became part of the first generation of Members of Parliament in a free and democratic South Africa. In this historic role, she was instrumental in transforming Parliament from a symbol of oppression into a people's institution rooted in transparency, inclusivity, and constitutional values. She helped lay the foundations of a democratic legislature that would reflect the will of all South Africans, contributing to the building of laws and institutions anchored in human dignity, equality, and justice.

Affectionately known as Ma-Shope, she was among the first women to mobilise against the injustices of the brutal, racist apartheid regime. From the early days of resistance, she stood on the frontlines, participating in protest marches and galvanising communities against the atrocities committed by the oppressive minority government.

As a founding member of the Federation of South African Women and a leading figure in the African National Congress Women's League, she emerged as a torchbearer for women's resistance, defying systemic injustice with unmatched grace and determination.

Her life was a beacon of courage and resilience, traversing some of the darkest chapters in our country's history. She remained unwavering in her conviction that all South Africans deserved to live with dignity in a society free from racism, oppression, and inequality.

Ma-Shope's contributions extended far beyond our borders. While in exile, she rallied international solidarity for the anti-apartheid cause, becoming one of the most compelling global voices in the fight against apartheid. Her voice echoed across continents, exposing the cruelty of the system and calling the world to action.

Upon returning to South Africa during the democratic transition and the unbanning of political parties, she was elected the first President of the re-established ANC Women's League. She continued to serve with humility and dedication, mentoring others and uplifting the communities she worked with, always reminding us that the struggle was not over until dignity, justice, and equality became a lived reality for all.

Her passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our national story. Yet, her legacy remains deeply woven into our Constitution, our democratic institutions, and the lives of countless South Africans who were touched by her leadership, courage, and compassion.

As Parliament, we extend our deepest condolences to the Shope family, her comrades, and all who walked with her on the long and noble road to freedom. We bow our heads in mourning, even as we raise our voices in honour of a life lived in service of justice, peace, and human dignity.