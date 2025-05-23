South Africa: Committee On Planning,Monitoring and Evaluation Welcomes Briefing On National State Enterprises Bill

press release

Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation received a briefing from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC), on the National State Enterprises (NSE) Bill.

The NSE Bill aims to centralize the management of state-owned companies' shareholdings under a holding company, the State Asset Management SOC Limited, to improve operational efficiency, governance, and alignment with the state's developmental objectives.

The committee Chairperson,Ms Teliswa Mgweba, welcomed the presentation by NEDLAC and said it will deepen the committee's understanding of the Bill's broader policy and developmental institution.

The Chairperson was also hopeful that the NSE Bill will significantly transform the governance,ownership and the architecture of state-owned companies. She said the legislation will also strengthen the oversight mechanism, accountability and performance monitoring to promote a transparent and inclusive legislative process.

The committee will invite different other stakeholders to make submissions on the Bill as part of the extensive consultation process and public participation.