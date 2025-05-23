South Africa: Committee On Planning,Monitoring and Evaluation Welcomes Briefing On National State Enterprises Bill

23 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation received a briefing from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC), on the National State Enterprises (NSE) Bill.

The NSE Bill aims to centralize the management of state-owned companies' shareholdings under a holding company, the State Asset Management SOC Limited, to improve operational efficiency, governance, and alignment with the state's developmental objectives.

The committee Chairperson,Ms Teliswa Mgweba, welcomed the presentation by NEDLAC and said it will deepen the committee's understanding of the Bill's broader policy and developmental institution.

The Chairperson was also hopeful that the NSE Bill will significantly transform the governance,ownership and the architecture of state-owned companies. She said the legislation will also strengthen the oversight mechanism, accountability and performance monitoring to promote a transparent and inclusive legislative process.

The committee will invite different other stakeholders to make submissions on the Bill as part of the extensive consultation process and public participation.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.