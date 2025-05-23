Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Engages Positive Discussion With French President Macron

Addis Ababa, May 23, 2025 (POA)--Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President of France Emmanuel Macron engaged in positive discussions on a wide range of issues that strengthen our cooperation and partnership.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy stated that: "I appreciate the warm hospitality extended and the fruitful conversations, following up on our last meeting in Addis Ababa in December 2024.

While our collaboration spans many vital areas, enhancing commercial ties remains among the central priorities.