Ethiopia: Ministry Reports Over 300 Projects Completed Under National Corridor Development Initiative

Addis Ababa — More than 300 projects have been completed across over 60 cities in Ethiopia as part of the first phase of the national corridor development initiative, the Ministry of Urban Development and Infrastructure announced.

The Corridor Development Project is a significant urban development program designed to transform cities into attractive destinations for tourism and investment through enhanced infrastructure and efficient land use.

In an interview with ENA, State Minister of Urban Development and Infrastructure, Helen Debebe underscored the government's commitment to fostering cities that are both livable for citizens and attractive for investment.

She explained that the initiative leverages natural and man-made resources to enhance urban planning and functionality, notably through an Urban Land Use Plan.

According to the state minister, this plan strategically allocates urban space 30 percent for roads, 30 percent for green development, and 40 percent for construction.

However, she noted that many cities lack proper planning frameworks, leading to inefficient land use and underdeveloped infrastructure.

The corridor development project directly addresses these issues, enabling cities to undergo structural transformations and improve service delivery.

"The corridor development initiative is playing a crucial role in modernizing cities and ensuring equitable development," state minister Helen emphasized. "It has also facilitated the recovery and proper utilization of illegally fenced-off lands and the preservation of green spaces."

Currently, 60 cities across all regions are participating in the project. Over 30 of these have completed the first phase and moved on to the second, with the Ministry continuing to provide support and monitoring to ensure sustained progress, she noted.

The state minister added that more than 300 individual projects are now operational, including the construction of over 500 kilometers of roads serving various urban functions.