Namibia: Brave Warriors Aim for the Stars - As NFA Launches Ambitious World Cup Qualifying Project

The Namibian Football Association (NFA) believes the Brave Warriors' can qualify for next year's Fifa World Cup, motivating it to launch a fundraising initiative to help the team realise that objective.

In order to make history and stun world football, the Brave Warriors require substantial financial support, improved logistical support and an environment that ensures the team is match ready.

NFA vice president Murs Markus launched the team's ambitious World Cup qualifying plan in Windhoek on Wednesday.

A campaign committee consisting of Tim Ekandjo (chairperson), Titus Kunamuene, Isack Hamata, Amos Shiyuka, Jaqueline Shipanga and Ivan Tshabalala was appointed to ensure the aforementioned enabling conditions are met.

"This is more than just a fundraising drive; it is a national call to action, a platform to unite stakeholders and garner the collective support needed to make this World Cup dream a reality for Namibia," Mars said.

"These individuals will work tirelessly and independently, reporting directly to the NFA executive committee to ensure the success of this campaign."

Ekandjo said the initiative will focus on uniting the nation behind the Brave Warriors, keeping the public informed and engaged throughout the qualification journey, mobilising support and resources for the team, and providing incentives towards qualification.

"We invite everyone with exciting ideas to share them so that we make the best of this campaign. We must believe we can do it, that is why we included this in our roadmap," Ekandjo said.

He also announced plans for a mega fundraising gala dinner which aims to raise at least N$2 million in net takings.

"Corporates and individuals will have an opportunity to pledge their support. Our overall objective is to raise N$9.8 million to cover appearance fees, winning bonuses and other operational expenses," Ekandjo explained.

Among the stakeholders invited to the launch was Namibia Tourism Board chief executive Sebulon Chicalu, who highlighted the potential benefits of World Cup qualification.

The global football spectacle will be held across Mexico, the United States and Canada between 11 June and 19 July 2026.

"Qualifying for the World Cup will be historic," he said. "Imagine the power of seeing our Brave Warriors standing tall among the giants of global football. It will inspire a new generation to believe that nothing is beyond reach," Chicalu said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Attaining qualification would bring the right kind of attention to Namibia, he added.

"We all know the World Cup is the most watched sporting event on earth. I want to reach a point where, when you introduce yourself abroad, they say, 'Ah, you're from the country of the Brave Warriors,"' Chicalu said

"Sport tourism could flourish, with international fans eager to visit Namibia, the land of the team that captured their hearts. The resulting tourism revenue could support local communities and various government projects."

Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, expressed full support for the NFA's initiative at the event.

"The NFA's ambition is our ambition. This is truly a commendable step that fills us with hope and gratitude," Hamutumwa said.

He urged the nation to believe in the dream.

"Nations are built by people with iron fists, those who try to do the impossible, whether they succeed or not," he said.

"Only cowards fear the challenge of qualification. We must believe we can raise that N$9.8 million. Even if everyone contributes just a dollar, we can make it happen."

Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying it will do wonders for morale to see the nation getting behind the team.

"These players feel that they are Namibians, and that Namibia is behind them. For that, we thank you," Benjamin said.