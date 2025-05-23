Namibia: Buccaneers Defy NFA, Back Kanalelo

Bucks Buccaneers FC says its head coach, Ronnie Kanalelo, will continue his duties despite being provisionally suspended from all Namibia Football Association-related activities over 'gross misconduct'.

Kanalelo and rival coach Paulus Shipanga of Blue Waters admitted to taking weapons into Okahandja's Nau-Aib Stadium which they brandished during a post-match bust-up after their Namibia Premier Football League match on Sunday.

This drew the ire of the national football governing body.

As a result, both are banned from "attending any NFA-sanctioned match or training session in an official capacity".

Additionally, they are not allowed to perform "technical duties associated with their respective clubs", the NFA said on Wednesday.

While Blue Waters issued a similar statement regarding Shipanga, Bucks defended Kanalelo, saying he would continue his duties.

The black-and-white outfit's management argue that the controversial incident, in which Shipanga was armed with a knife and Kanalelo with a firearm, is unrelated to the team's activities or operations.

Both coaches confirmed the altercation to The Namibian and Desert FM earlier this week, which landed them in hot water with the NFA.

The Buccaneers argue that the confrontation took place beyond the field of play and is therefore a non-issue.

"We would like to clarify that Bucks Buccaneers FC will not suspend coach Ronnie Kanalelo. The incident in question reportedly occurred after a match and is unrelated to our team's activities or operations," the club says.

"Our club maintains confidence in coach Kanalelo's professionalism and dedication.

"Furthermore, we do not concur with the NFA's decision to suspend coach Kanalelo based on this incident," Bucks' statement reads.

"It is important to note that this incident took place during his personal time and has no bearing on his role or responsibilities within Bucks Buccaneers FC or the broader football community.

"We remain dedicated to fostering a positive and respectful environment for all our players, staff and supporters," the statement reads.

Blue Waters suspended Shipanga with immediate effect, temporarily replacing him with his assistant, Mammie Kasaona.

The coastal outfit says the suspension is in no way implying guilt on the part of the coach, but merely an action meant to underscore the club's commitment to uphold the highest standard of behaviour on and off the field among the playing and administrative personnel across all sport codes under the club.

On their part, the coaches have expressed regret for their behaviour in the stadium's parking lot.

"As coaches we also need to know how to handle ourselves. I know emotions run high before and after the match," Shipanga says.

"It is human error and I am apologetic to Mr Kanalelo, and I regret the whole incident."

Kanalelo earlier this week told Dessert FM the incident should not have escalated in the manner that it did.

He blamed it on the "heat of the moment" and not in keeping with football decorum.

"We were not supposed to get into that stage to the extent that he took out a knife and I went for my gun," Kanalelo said.

"I regret it and I am sure he also regrets it. I can also speak for him and say that he regrets it as much as I do."