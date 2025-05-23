South Africa: Deputy President Pays Courtesy Visit to French President Macron

Deputy President Paul Mashatile paid a courtesy visit to French President Emmanuel Macron at his residence, the Palais de l'Élysée, in Paris, on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and business leaders from both South Africa and France.

The meeting followed a successful SA-France Investment Conference where commitments were made to upscale trade relations between the two countries.

According to the Deputy President's Office, South Africa remains committed to a global trade and investment environment that aims for sustainable and impactful global economic growth, despite the geopolitical challenges.

"The meeting with President Macron focused on strengthening trade and diplomatic cooperation as well as cooperation in multilateral fora.

"The importance of economic cooperation between the two countries is about bridging the gap between the south and north, thereby creating a trade equilibrium," the statement read.

During the meeting, the Deputy President indicated that the presence of over 400 French companies employing over 65 000 South Africans is a testimony to the value proposition that South Africa offers.

"However, the Deputy President noted that in the past two years, there has been a decline in bilateral trade, underpinned by a decline in both imports and exports.

"Therefore, it was prudent that South Africa intensifies efforts to increase bilateral trade through business-to-business engagements."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The inaugural SA-France Investment Conference is viewed as a step in the right direction to expand on existing cooperation and identify new areas of cooperation with a specific focus on trade and investment.

The conference will continue a biennial basis to further take stock of established partnerships and explore other areas of cooperation.

"In response, President Macron welcomed the Deputy President and his delegation and appreciated the decision of South Africa to strengthen trade and bilateral relations."

He reiterated the commitment for France and South Africa to continue to work together in various multilateral platforms for diplomacy and peace.

President Macron also confirmed that he will be coming to South Africa to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in November this year.

The two leaders agreed that this engagement will further cement the bonds between the business sectors in South Africa and France and further unlock more potential investments.

Deputy President Mashatile is currently in Paris for a working visit focused on strengthening South Africa's longstanding bilateral relations with France.

READ | Deputy President in France for a working visit

This visit aims to expand existing cooperation projects and identify new areas for collaboration, particularly in trade and investment.